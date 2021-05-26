Spearfish boys’ tennis team shows improvement

SPEARFISH — Season-long improvement highlighted the Spearfish boys’ tennis team during the 2021 campaign. It ended with the Spartans placing eighth at the state Class A tournament.
“We made a lot of progress from the beginning of the season to the end,” Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said.
Kolar added that progress also extended to the desired culture of wanting to win and compete at a high level.
Kolar said the players were equally matched going into the season. He added the squad had a lot of depth, with the top five players capable of defeating each other on a given day.
An area of concern for Kolar was that very few played tennis in the off-season. He added it was hard for them to come out and be prepared to play matches, especially early in the season.
“As the season progressed, I think it helped them to get matches under their belt,” Kolar said.
Kolar’s tennis philosophy centers on not wanting the sport to simply be for fun. “I want it to be a sport where the kids are competing, and they’re excelling at a high level,” he said.
He added players took on that mindset throughout the season, and it was evident at the state Class A tournament.
“We had quite a few guys win matches,” Kolar said of that tournament. “We had quite a few guys fighting tough to win even when they were behind.”
Rudy Isburg (Flight 3), Jensen Damberg (Flight 4), and Brock Bacon (Flight 5) each won two singles matches at state. Isburg and Damberg earned two state wins in Flight 2 doubles; Will Becker and Bacon also won twice in Flight 3 doubles.
On-court highlights included Bacon placing fourth in Flight 5 singles, earning a spot on the All-Tournament team. That included avenging an earlier setback to a Sioux Falls Christian opponent.
Kolar added another bright spo a Rapid City tournament in which Isburg and Damberg finished 3-1 in Flight 2 doubles to win the consolation title.
“Outside of that, it was just fun to see the guys compete across the board,” Kolar said.
Bridger Meyer received the team’s Most Improved Player award. Kolar said Meyer was playing on the junior varsity but competed in many varsity matches during his first season of competitive tennis.
Braden Yackley and Bacon represented the senior class. Kolar said their leadership stood out.
“He was just a good sport and kind of encouraged the other guys to do the same,” Kolar said of Bacon.
“The way that he led was really by providing a fun spirit to the program. He was one of those guys that got along with everyone on the team,” Kolar said in describing Yackley.
Kolar hopes the Spartans will be able to continue making tennis an appealing sport in Spearfish. He said he hopes the team will be able to improve by one level each year.
