Spearfish boys struggle against Yankton

SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a 93-57 decision to Yankton as the Spartans’ varsity boys’ basketball regular season ended at the Spearfish High School gym.
“They were able to knock down over half of their 3’s,” Spearfish head coach Erik Skoglund said of the visiting Bucks. Yankton shot 52% (13 of 25) from beyond the arc.
Nick Hamann’s two free throws kept Spearfish within 5-2 in the early minutes. A Brayden Delahoyde basket allowed the Spartans to stay within 9-4.
Spearfish used a Ryan Heinert 3-point field goal to cut the margin to 16-13. Yankton ended the period on an 8-3 run; Michael Mors’ basket put the Bucks ahead 24-16.
Hamann and Rylan Palmer connected from 3-point range in the second period as Spearfish stayed within 29-22. A 12-0 run capped by a Jaden Kral free throw allowed Yankton to go ahead 41-22.
Spearfish cut the margin to 41-25 on another 3-point field goal by Hamann. Yankton responded with a 12-4 run to close the half and take a 53-29 lead.
Yankton claimed a 26-9 scoring edge in the third quarter to lead 79-37.
Heinert netted 15 points for Spearfish, now 8-12. Seth Hamilton followed with 12 points.
Yankton, 11-8, received double-figure scoring from four players. Rugby Ryken led with 19 points, followed by Drew Ryken (17 points), Kral (16), and Dylan Prouty (11). The Bucks shot 55 percent, 37 of 67, from the field.
“Rugby Ryken was able to have his way in the two-man game, able to get to the paint, had great vision of his teammates cutting,” Skoglund said.
Spearfish currently holds the 13th spot in the Class AA standings, with Yankton ninth. The top 16 teams advance to the SoDak 16.
