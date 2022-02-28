Spearfish boys struggle against Yankton

Taylor Graveman (Spearfish girls wrestling): Graveman won her second state title in high school girls’ wrestling. She pinned all her opponents in the first period. Her state title match was her 100th career win.

Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche boys wrestling): McCoy, a 138 pound junior with a record of 42-7, entered the state wrestling tournament as the No. 8 seed and placed third, with his only loss to the eventual state champion. McCoy had three pins on higher ranked kids, including the No. 3 seed.

Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood girls wrestling): Zopp, a154 lb. 2022 State Champion, she won all by pins in a total of 4min 36sec. First High School Champion for a girl in Lead-Deadwood.

Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche girls wrestling): Vandenberg, a 106 pound seventh grader with a record of 18-12, entered the state wrestling tournament as a No. 10 seed, and placed sixth. Vandenberg had to drink three pounds of water to make the minimum weight requirement for the second day of competition. She pinned two girls and got two losses back from earlier in the season.

Tatum Ligtenberg (Sturgis Brown girls basketball): Ligtenberg hit two clutch free throws against Yankton with 30 seconds left to tie the game 52-52, but the Lady Scoopers ended up loding to the Lady Gazelles, 53-52. Ligtenberg finished the game with 10 points, two steals, four rebounds, and three assists.

Kaylin Garza (Belle Fourche girls basketball): In a 50-49 win Saturday over Rapid City Christian, Garza scored 12 points, pulled down six rebounds, had 5 deflections, five steals, and one assist, helping the Lady Broncs advance to the So-Dak 16 tournament.

