Spearfish boys start state A tennis play

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish sets in eighth place following Monday’s opening day of the state Class A boys’ tennis tournament in Sioux Falls. The Spartans collected 82.5 points.
Brock Bacon forged a 2-0 record in Flight 5 singles for Spearfish and earned a spot in Tuesday’s championship semifinals.
Rudy Isburg (Flight 3 singles) and Jensen Damberg (Flight 4 singles) each won two of their three matches on the day.
The Spartans’ three other players finished 0-2 in singles play. They were Ty Sieber (Flight 1), Braden Yackley (Flight 2), and Will Becker (Flight 6).
Isburg and Damberg forged a 2-1 record in Flight 2 doubles. Becker and Bacon did likewise in Flight 3 doubles.
Sieber and Yackley combined for a 0-2 record in Flight 1 doubles.
“I was really proud of the boys,” Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said. “There were a lot of wins out there today.”
Kolar said Bacon avenged an earlier loss to Sioux Falls Christian’s Easton Prins.
“He came to the net, and he played really aggressively,” Kolar said in describing Bacon’s efforts in that match. Kolar added Bacon dictated more of the points starting in the second game.
Isburg and Damberg earned Kolar’s praise. Both will play singles and doubles on Tuesday. Becker and Bacon will also compete in Flight 3 doubles.
Sioux Falls Christian is in first place at 287.5 points. Huron is second with 260 points; Mitchell is third at 257.
Spearfish’s Monday results follow.
Flight 1 singles
Ty Sieber lost to Tyler Plank (Lennox) 6-1, 6-0; lost to Gray Imbery (Aberdeen Roncalli) 10-1.
Flight 2 singles
Braden Yackley lost to Tyler Wardner (Madison) 6-4, 6-1; lost to Keaton List (Yankton) 10-1.
Flight 3 singles
Rudy Isburg defeated Lucas Green (Vermillion) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Luke Leingang (Pierre) 6-1, 6-0; defeated Dylan Litz (Madison) 10-3.
Flight 4 singles
Jensen Damberg defeated Caleb Reins (Vermillion) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Moo Sher Say (Huron) 6-1, 6-2; defeated Leyton Raffety (Milbank) 10-3.
Flight 5 singles
Brock Bacon defeated Isaac Perez (Milbank) 6-1, 6-2; defeated Easton Prins (Sioux Falls Christian) 3-6, 6-2, 10-1.
Flight 6 singles
Will Becker lost to Gunner Geiken (Lennox) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Elijah Sims (Madison) 10-2
Flight 1 doubles
Ty Sieber-Braden Yackley lost to Gage Becker-Quentin Moser (Yankton) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Gray Imbrey-Mason Carrels (Aberdeen Roncalli) 10-4.
Flight 2 doubles
Rudy Isburg-Jensen Damberg defeated Lucas Green-Tyler Mann (Vermillion) 6-0, 6-1; lost to Luke Leingang-Spencer Kelly (Pierre) 6-4, 6-1; defeated Joe Schulte-Benett Street (Milbank) 10-2.
Flight 3 doubles
Brock Bacon-Will Becker defeated Isaac Perez-Gregory Grabow (Milbank) 6-0, 6-3; lost to Hay Klu Moo Taw-Lay Kpaw Wah (Huron) 6-1, 6-1; defeated Caleb Reins-Theo Wittmuss (Vermillion) 10-0.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.