Spearfish boys’ soccer wins big

SPEARFISH — Spearfish toppled Mitchell 8-0 in varsity boys’ soccer action Saturday afternoon at the Black Hills Energy complex and improved its record to 7-0 on the season.
“We were trying to force a little too much right at first,” said Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill, whose team extended a 2-0 halftime lead. Hill added things improved once the team settled down its play and started moving the ball around.
Ben Wise scored a goal with 29 minutes remaining in the first half to put Spearfish ahead 1-0. The margin reached 2-0 about 5 1/2 minites later on a Logan Larsen goal.
Tyler Borchgrevink, Brock Bacon, Yohannes Petersen, Bridger Roberdeau, and Rudy Isburg were among the Spearfish players getting shots on goal during the second half’s early stages. However, the score remained 2-0.
Spearfish had a corner kick with 21 minutes to go. Bacon headed the ball into the goal to push the Spartans’ advantage to 3-0.
A Roberdeau shot found the net with 19 1/2 minutes remaining as Spearfish led 4-0. AJ Covell tipped the ball into the goal for a 5-0 Spartans’ advantage.
Covell added two goals for a 7-0 Spearfish lead, and Larsen accounted for the last goal of the 8-0 victory.
Hill said the team’s drive to win enabled it to come out with the victory..
Spearfish will return to action on Thursday, Sept. 3, when it hosts Sturgis. Game time at the Black Hills Energy complex is set for 6 p.m.
