Spearfish boys’ soccer team hosts awards banquet

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School boys’ soccer program hosted its end-of-the-season banquet Tuesday evening at the high school commons.
Yohannes Peterson, Jensen Damberg, Robert Erskin, Logan Larsen, Lucas Rodgers, Bridger Meyer, Kjellen Bogard, Gabe Feeser, AJ Covell, Tyler Borchgrevink, Tayte Schatz, Connor Kline, Dagoberto Rodriguez, Nick Wise, Rudy Isburg, Ayden Verhulst, Max Engen, Jayden Domogalski, Kaleb Ranek, Lucas Skoglund, Brody Janvrin, Jacob Donner, Nate Allred, Coy Hamilton, Jayce Sanford, and Trey Ludens received their varsity letters for the 2021 campaign.
A number of these players received other awards for the season.
Yohannes Peterson: second team Class AA All-State, All-Black Hills Conference first team, Outstanding Striker (as voted on by his teammates).
Jensen Damberg: co-captain.
Robert Erskin: co-captain, academic All-State.
Logan Larsen: co-captain, academic All-State, Spartan Spirit award.
Lucas Rodgers: All-Black Hills Conference first team.
Bridger Meyer: All-Black Hills Conference first team, Outstanding Defender (as voted on by his teammates).
Kjellen Bogard: academic All-State.
AJ Covell: Golden Boot award for having the team’s highest point total. He finished with 10 goals and four assists for 24 total points (two points for a goal and one point for an assist).
Tyler Borchgrevink: co-captain, All-Black Hills Conference first team, Outstanding Midfielder (as voted on by his teammates).
Tayte Schatz: All-Black Hills Conference second team, Outstanding Junior award.
Dagoberto Rodriguez: Golden Goal award (for his playoff goal against Rapid City Central, plus for one against St. Thomas More).
Nick Wise: All-Black Hills Conference second team, Outstanding Junior award.
