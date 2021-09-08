BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish defeated Belle Fourche 4-0 in a varsity boys’ soccer game played Tuesday night at the Black Hills Roundup complex, in Belle Fourche.
“We just didn’t have the get-up-and-go to pressure the ball right away at the beginning of the game,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “Once we settled in and started doing that, we did a pretty good job.”
Tayte Schatz scored on a rebound off a free kick to put Spearfish ahead 1-0 just four minutes into the game. A Rudy Isburg goal from in front extended the visiting Spartans’ edge to 2-0 with 12 minutes to go in the first half.
Bridger Meyer scored three minutes into the second half as Spearfish led 3-0. Isburg scored from in front midway through the half for the 4-0 final.
Hill said the Broncs have a pair of really tough players in their back line.
“Today, we really challenged for pretty much every 50-50 ball. That makes a difference because we spent 80% of the time in their half,” Hill continued.
Spearfish will take a record of four wins, two losses, and one tie into its Sept. 14 game at Sturgis Brown. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
Hill said that game will present the same challenge as tonight’s.
“We have to come ready to play. If we don’t, they’ll give you a good game,” Hill said.
Belle Fourche head coach Lucas Trimble said the Spartans enjoyed advantages in their age and numbers.
“They’re a very tactical team, very good chemistry,” Trimble said in describing the Spartans. “They’re really good at building up and going out on the back, which is hard to defend against no matter who you are.”
Trimble said Spearfish’s backline focused on Charles Alberts: the Broncs’ leading goal scorer on the season. Belle Fourche had trouble getting the ball out wide, according to Trimble.
“Defensively, they played amazing,” Trimble said in describing the Broncs’ efforts despite the loss. “It was a 100% effort for 80 minutes, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Belle Fourche (5-3) will visit St. Thomas More on Saturday, Sept. 11. Game time is 1 p.m.
