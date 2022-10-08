Spearfish boys' soccer season ends

Spearfish’s Brody Janvrin, left, leaps high to head the ball away from Brandon Valley opponent Owen Van Es. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 4-0 to Brandon Valley, Saturday afternoon, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs held at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. The setback ended the season for the Spartans.

“We didn’t communicate the way we should have,” Spearfish forward Coy Hamilton said. “Passes just weren’t connecting, but it’s hard to say. It was just one of those games.”

