Spearfish boys' soccer season ends

SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 4-0 to Brandon Valley, Saturday afternoon, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs held at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. The setback ended the season for the Spartans.
“We didn’t communicate the way we should have,” Spearfish forward Coy Hamilton said. “Passes just weren’t connecting, but it’s hard to say. It was just one of those games.”
Rudy Isburg and Dagoberto Rodriguez recorded early shots for Spearfish, but the game was still scoreless. Spartans’ goalkeeper Jacob Donner made a diving save midway through the first half to preserve the scoreless tie.
Brandon Valley’s Justin Vest shot at the goal with 11 ½ minutes left in the first half. Owen Van Es scored from in front as the Lynx took a 1-0 lead.
Vest scored from the left side one minute later to put Brandon Valley up 2-0. A Brady Thompson header on a free kick extended the Lynx’s advantage to 3-0, which stood as the halftime score.
“Headers, explosiveness, crossing it,” Hamilton said in describing the first-half keys. He added Brandon Valley crossed the ball three times and scored twice.
Connor Akin of Brandon Valley launched a long, looping shot toward the goal early in the second half. The ball found the back of the net for a 4-0 Lynx lead, which stood as the final score.
Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill said lack of aggression hurt his team. He added two of Brandon Valley’s three first-half goals came from offsides calls not made, but one was a good goal.
Hamilton said it seemed like Spearfish underestimated Brandon Valley’s physicality. “They came out ready to play,” Hamilton said of the Lynx, who entered Saturday’s game as the number 16 seed with a record of three wins, 11 losses, and one tie.
Eighth-seeded Spearfish ended this season 8-5-2.
Camaraderie stands out for Hamilton as he reflected on the campaign. “How many days we spend working hard together,” he said.
“We played great against Yankton earlier this week,” Hamilton said in citing the biggest season highlight.
Brandon Valley will travel to Sioux Falls Lincoln for a semifinal game Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Patriots defeated Watertown 3-1 on Saturday to earn that home game.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman edged crosstown rival Washington 1-0 on Saturday, with Rapid City Stevens defeating Sioux Falls Jefferson. Stevens will visit O’Gorman in the other Oct. 11 semifinal.
