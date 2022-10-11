Spearfish boys’ soccer season ends with loss in quarterfinals

Spearfish’s Brody Janvrin, left, leaps high to head the ball away from a Brandon Valley opponent. The Spartans lost to Brandon Valley 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state soccer finals, in Spearfish.

Pioneer photo by Jason Grosss

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans soccer team fell 4-0 to Brandon Valley, Saturday afternoon, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs held at the Black Hills Energy sports complex, in Spearfish.

“We didn’t communicate the way we should have,” Spearfish forward Coy Hamilton said. “Passes just weren’t connecting, but it’s hard to say. It was just one of those games.”

