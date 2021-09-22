SPEARFISH — Spearfish posted a 6-1 varsity boys’ soccer victory over Sturgis Brown, Tuesday night, at the Black Hills Energy complex in Spearfish.
“They played really well. We really moved the ball around,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “We just lost our composure in front of the goal; we had so many chances to score.”
Tayte Schatz scored with 26 minutes 43 seconds left in the first half as Spearfish took a 1-0 lead. He added another goal five minutes later to give the Spartans a 2-0 halftime advantage.
A Rudy Isburg goal with 28 1/2 minutes remaining extended Spearfish’s lead to 3-0.
Sturgis Brown’s Joanin Perez drove toward the goal. His shot got past the Spearfish goaltender and brought the Scoopers within 3-1.
Ashton Covell headed a shot past the Sturgis Brown goalkeeper to put the Spartans ahead 4-1 with 6 1/2 minutes to go.
Covell and Trey Ludens contributed goals down the stretch to end the scoring in Spearfish’s 6-1 win.
Hill said the Spartans calmed down in the second half.
“The challenge is staying focused, learning how to play your best regardless,” Hill said, citing Sturgis Brown’s goal as a prime example.
Hill said the Spartans are consistently getting better. “Probably the biggest thing they’re understanding is that they’ve got to move the ball around and not just go straight at the goal all the time,” he added.
Sturgis Brown head coach Ty Louder said the team sustained multiple injuries during a very physical contest.
“They’re fast, so they try to use their speed up top to get an advantage,” Louder said in describing the challenge Spearfish presents.
Louder said the Scooper players did not back down despite getting challenged hard.
Spearfish (seven wins, two losses, one tie) looks to extend its four-game winning streak when it visits Rapid City Central on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Sturgis Brown will host St. Thomas More on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Scoopers’ record is three wins, eight losses, and one tie.
