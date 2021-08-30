Spearfish boys fall to Yankton

SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave up four goals in the final 26 minutes Saturday afternoon and dropped a 5-2 varsity boys’ soccer decision to Yankton at the Black Hills Energy complex, in Spearfish.
“We just weren’t sharp; we didn’t make good decisions,” said Spearfish head coach Jim Hill, whose team led 2-1 before the Bucks’ outburst. “It was just one of those things.”
Robert Erskine scored on a header just 2 1/2 minutes into the game to put Spearfish ahead 1-0. Yankton forged a 1-1 tie with 21 minutes remaining in the half on an Ethan Yasat goal.
The home standing Spartans edged ahead 2-1 when Coy Hamilton scored on a header. That margin stood at halftime.
Yankton had a chance to tie the game with 29 minutes left. A shot by Gage Becker hit the post and Gavin Fortner’s follow-up attempt stayed out of the goal as the score was still 2-1.
A shot by Yasat found the goal three minutes later to bring Yankton into a 2-2 tie. Will Pavlish scored with 16 minutes remaining as the Bucks led 3-2.
Yasat converted a penalty kick chance with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to put Yankton ahead 4-2. A goal by Zach Hebda four minutes later made the count 5-2 and ended the scoring.
Hill said Spearfish struggled once Yankton tied the score in the second half.
“It is what it is,” Hill said in describing the outcome. “The key is learning from what we just did.” He added the team will struggle if it does not learn from its errors.
The Spartans’ season record is three wins, two losses, and one tie.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.