Spearfish boys fall to Rapid City Stevens

RAPID CITY — Spearfish dropped its fourth consecutive varsity boys’ basketball game Tuesday night when the Spartans fell 68-53 to Rapid City Stevens at Carold Heier Gymnasium, in Rapid City.
“We had several guys with foul trouble who had to sit in the second quarter. In the second half, we had an opportunity to cut it to six with a wide-open 3, but it didn’t quite fall,” Spearfish head coach Erik Skoglund said.
Stevens grabbed an early 7-0 lead. After Seth Hamilton hit a 3-point field goal for Spearfish, the home standing Raiders collected six more points for a 13-3 advantage.
Antonio Serrano and Ryan Heinert highlighted a 7-3 run for the Spartans. Heinert connected from 3-point range to bring Spearfish within 16-10.
Hamilton converted a layup as the Spartans cut the margin to 16-12. Rylan Palmer scored at the first-period buzzer to keep Spearfish within 18-14.
A Braden Delahoyde basket early in the second period allowed Spearfish to cut the margin to 20-18. Following a four-point Raider run, Heinert scored a 3-point field goal as the Spartans stayed within 26-21.
Stevens responded with an 8-1 run to close the first half and open a 34-22 lead.
Rapid City Stevens opened a 15-point lead (47-32) in the third stanza on Easton Ogle’s layup. Delahoyde’s jump shot and Heinert’s 3-point field goal drew Spearfish within 49-37 when the quarter ended.
Nate Kindred’s 3-point field goal enabled Stevens to open a 60-42 advantage in the fourth qurter. Palmer completed a three-point play to cap a 9-0 run and keep Spearfish within nine points, at 60-51.
Stevens netted six straight points, with a Kolin Ray basket making the score 66-51. Spearfish got no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Delahoyde scored a team-high 16 points for Spearfish, whose record is now 2-4. Heinert finished with 14 points.
Rapid City Stevens received 17 points from Jaden Haefs, 13 from Kindred, and 11 apiece from Ben Goldy and Ray. The Raiders are now 4-2 on the season.
