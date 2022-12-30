Spearfish boys fall to Pierre at home

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 61-43 decision to Pierre, Friday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
Pierre used a 12-0 run to erase a 3-2 deficit and lead 14-5 after the first period. The visiting Governors led 30-17 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.
“They sat in that 1-2-2 (zone defense) and dared us to shoot those shots. They just weren’t falling for us tonight,” Spearfish head coach Ben Schultz said of the Governors.
Schultz said the Spartans moved the ball really well but had trouble executing in some sets. He added fatigue could have been an issue, as the starters played many minutes over the past couple of days.
“When we executed well and moved the ball, we had everything that we wanted,” Schultz said of Spearfish’s offense. He added Pierre is very athletic, and Spearfish rebounded well.
Seth Hamilton scored a game-high 25 points for Spearfish, with Antonio Serrano adding 11 points. Five of Hamilton’s field goals were from 3-point range.
Serrano cited Pierre’s zone defense and said the Governors pressed later in the game. He added the Spartans fared well against that pressure.
“We just really tried to execute on our offensive possessions,” Serrano said of Spearfish’s later adjustments. “Defensive, we played pretty hard and did pretty good.”
Lincoln Kienholz (21 points) and Benjamin Heisler (15) reached double figures for Pierre.
Spearfish opened its season Dec. 9 but had three games cancelled or postponed. The Spartans had not played for 20 days until a 61-56 loss to Hot Springs on Thursday.
“Today (Dec. 30), we put our foot down after a tough loss last night, and we competed really hard today,” Schultz said. He added the team stayed together, playing with great effort and intensity.
Schultz said it is tough to play around the Christmas holiday, and the recent snow days did not make things any easier.
Recent blizzard conditions resulted in the Spartans missing five days, Serrano said. He was asked how it was to get back in the swing of things.
“It was pretty difficult, but I feel like when we came back that Saturday (Dec. 24), we really were focused,” Serrano said.
Serrano said Spearfish has enjoyed a smooth transition from former coach Erik Skoglund to Schultz.
Team strengths include hitting shots at key times and playing really good defense, according to Serrano. He said the team needs to work on offensive execution, but things will come along.
Serrano, a senior, is in his fourth varsity season. He defines his role as doing a bit of everything on the court.
He recalled being a role player as a ninth-grader and sophomore. “This year I’m a leader, one of the captains,” Serrano said.
Being a co-captain requires Serrano to help the players band together through the tough times, he said. Serrano leads mostly by example and puts in the extra work, including in the weight room.
“I feel like we’re just going to be a lot more intense for the rest of the season,” Serrano said.
Spearfish scoring: Seth Hamilton 25, Antonio Serrano 11, Smith Funke 3, Carter Lyon 2, Dawson Wood 2. Totals 15 field goals, seven of 12 from the free throw line, 43 points.
Pierre scoring: Lincoln Kienholz 21, Benjamin Heisler 15, Jackson Edman 9, Brecken Krueger 7, Christian Busch 3, Carson Ahartz 3, Luke Olson 2, Cade Keiser 1. Totals 25 field goals, nine of 16 from the free throw line, 61 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 28 (15-52), Pierre 46 (25-54)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 6 (Hamilton 5, Funke 1), Pierre 2 (Krueger 1, Ahartz 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 34 (Hamilton and Serrano 7 each), Pierre 38 (Edman 10)
Turnovers: Spearfish 17, Pierre 10
Total fouls: Spearfish 12, Pierre 14
Spearfish (1-2) is scheduled to visit Hill City on Thursday, Jan. 5. Game time is set for 8 p.m.
“That type of effort that we brought tonight has to happen every single week,” Schultz said in looking ahead.
