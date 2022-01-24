Spearfish boys fall to Huron

SPEARFISH — Spearfish was outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter Friday night and dropped a 72-64 decision to Huron in varsity boys’ basketball action at the Spearfish High School gym.
Spartans’ head coach Erik Skoglund agreed Huron’s execution was just a bit better than Spearfish’s in the final frame, which began with the teams tied at 52.
“When they got to the line, they knocked down their fourth-quarter free throws,” Skoglund said in describing the Tigers. Huron made 11 of 14 from the line during that stretch.
Huron led 18-17 after the first quarter. Spearfish built a 32-27 lead in the second period and held a 36-35 edge at the half.
The Tigers led 46-40 in the third quarter before Spearfish forged a 46-46 tie. Huron led 52-48 in the final minute, but the Spartans scored four straight points to tie matters at 52.
Ryan Heinert netted 20 points for Spearfish. His efforts included four 3-point field goals. Teammate Seth Hamilton finished with 14 points.
Huron received double-figure scoring from four players. Max Kranzler’s 21 points led the way, with Jayden Beck (16 points), Brandon Decker (15), and Reilyn Zaversky (13) following.
Spearfish fell 76-56 to Mitchell, Saturday afternoon, in Spearfish.
The visiting Kernels led 17-12 after one quarter, 35-29 at halftime, and 56-43 after three quarters.
Hamilton scored 17 points for Spearfish, with Brayden Delahoyde adding 12 points. Caden Hinker netted 32 points to pace Mitchell.
