Spearfish boys fall to Huron

SPEARFISH — Spearfish was outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter Friday night and dropped a 72-64 decision to Huron in varsity boys' basketball action at the Spearfish High School gym.
Spartans' head coach Erik Skoglund agreed Huron's execution was just a bit better than Spearfish's in the final frame, which began with the teams tied at 52.
"When they got to the line, they knocked down their fourth-quarter free throws," Skoglund said in describing the Tigers. Huron made 11 of 14 from the line during that stretch.
Huron led 18-17 after the first quarter. Spearfish built a 32-27 lead in the second period and held a 36-35 edge at the half.
The Tigers led 46-40 in the third quarter before Spearfish forged a 46-46 tie. Huron led 52-48 in the final minute, but the Spartans scored four straight points to tie matters at 52.
Ryan Heinert netted 20 points for Spearfish, now 3-5. His efforts included four 3-point field goals. Teammate Seth Hamilton finished with 14 points.
Huron, now 2-7, received double-figure scoring from four players. Max Kranzler's 21 points led the way, with Jayden Beck (16 points), Brandon Decker (15), and Reilyn Zaversky (13) following.
Skoglund said the Spartans made only one of 10 shots from 3-point range in the second half.
Both teams will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 22. Spearfish hosts Mitchell, with Huron to visit Sturgis Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.