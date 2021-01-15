Spearfish boys fall at home

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans dropped a 67-50 decision to Rapid City Central in a varsity boys' basketball game played Friday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
"We were unable to convert a single bucket inside the (3-point) arc in the second half," said Spearfish head coach Erik Skoglund, whose squad trailed by only 37-30 at halftime.
First-quarter play featured five ties, with Tyler Huber's basket bringing Spearfish into an 11-11 tie. Rapid City used a 7-2 run en route to an 18-13 edge and led 18-16 at the break.
Tony Serrano connected twice from 3-point range as the Spartans forged a 22-22 tie in the second period. The visiting Cobblers moved ahead 30-24, but Teysean Eaglestaff scored a 3-point field goal to keep Spearfish within 30-27.
Rapid City's lead grew to 10 points (37-27) late in the first half. Eaglestaff's 3-point field goal brought the Spartans within 37-30 at the break.
A Seth Hamilton 3-point field goal early in the third quarter allowed Spearfish to slice the margin to 37-33. A 15-7 scoring edge for the rest of the period gave the Cobblers a 52-40 advantage.
Hamilton's 18-point effort enabled him to top Spearfish' scoring charts; his efforts included four 3-point field goals. Eaglestaff followed with 12 points.
Rapid City received 28 points from Micah Swallow and 21 points from Julian Swallow.
Spearfish, 2-7, is scheduled to host Sturgis on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
