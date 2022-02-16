Spearfish boys edged by RC Christian, 59-55

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 59-55 decision to Rapid City Christian, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We loved our aggressiveness in the second and third quarters,” said Spartans’ head coach Erik Skoglund, whose squad trailed 18-4 after the first period. “We just couldn’t string enough stops to get a run; a lot of credit goes to the Comet defense.”
Rapid City Christian built a 7-0 lead. Antonio Serrano netted two free throws to bring Spearfish within 7-2.
The visiting Comets used an 11-2 run to end the first quarter for their 18-4 advantage. A Serrano field goal accounted for the Spartans’ only points during that stretch.
Rapid City Christian led 20-4 early in the second period before Spearfish engineered a 13-2 run. Seth Hamilton, Brayden Delahoyde, and Nick Hamann combined for those points. A Hamilton 3-point field goal brought Spearfish within 22-17.
Two Rylan Palmer free throws with just over 1 minute left in the second quarter allowed the Spartans to slice the margin to 28-25. Rapid City Christian added two free throws to lead 30-25 at halftime.
The visiting Comets held a 36-28, third-quarter lead before Delahoyde scored seven straight points for Spearfish. A 3-point play cut the margin to 36-35.
Hamilton connected from 3-point range as Spearfish forged a 38-38 tie. The Comets moved ahead 43-38 before Serrano, Hamann, and Ryan Heinert engineered a 7-0 Spartans’ run. Heinert’s 3-point field goal propelled Spearfish to a 45-43 edge at the break.
A Hamilton layup gave the Spartans a 49-45 lead in the fourth period. Rapid City Christian responded with an 8-0 run; Carson Glassbrenner’s short-range shot put the Comets ahead 53-49.
Serrano and Heinert combined for three free throws to bring Spearfish within 53-52. Rapid City stayed ahead 55-52 on a Glassbrenner jump shot.
Palmer’s 3-point field goal kept Spearfish within 57-55 as two seconds remained, but Jackson DiBona netted two free throws a short time later to seal Rapid City Christian’s 59-55 win.
Hamilton finished with 16 points for Spearfish, now 7-9; he made four 3-point field goals. Serrano chipped in with 10 points.
Rapid City Christian (12-5) received double-figure scoring from three players. DiBona netted 15 points, followed by Mitch Heidecker with 12 points and Glassbrenner with 11 points.
“When we get to the free throw line 20 times but still shoot only 60%, every little event will come back to haunt you in a tight game like tonight,” Skoglund said.
Skoglund added the Spartans had good, but not great, looks at the basket in the first quarter. He went on to say the team had a number of missed opportunities.
Spearfish scoring: Seth Hamilton 16, Antonio Serrano 10, Brayden Delahoyde 9, Ryan Heinert 8, Nick Hamann 7, Rylan Palmer 5. Totals 18 field goals, 12 of 20 from the free throw line, 55 points.
RC Christian scoring: Jackson DiBona 15, Mitch Heidecker 12, Carson Glassbrenner 11, Julius Frog 5, Trace Trainor 4, Elijah Hoyt 4, Wilson Kieffer 4, Benson Kieffer 2, Sam Fischer 2. Totals 22 field goals, 14 of 17 from the free throw line, 59 points.
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 7 (Hamilton 4, Heinert 1, Palmer 1, Hamann 1), RC Christian 1 (DiBona 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 34 (Hamilton 6), RC Christian 49 (Heidecker 8)
Turnovers: Spearfish 13, RC Christian 18
Total fouls: Spearfish 19, RC Christian 13
Fouled out: RC Christian, Heidecker
Spearfish will visit Brandon Valley on Thursday, Feb. 17. Delahoyde is ineligible for that contest because he was assessed two technical fouls Tuesday.
