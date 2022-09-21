Spearfish boys defeat Sturgis Brown 4-1

Spearfish’s Reagan Niesent, left, and Sturgis Brown opponent Nathanael Jones go for the ball. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 4-1 at Woodle Field, Tuesday, to extend its unbeaten string to five games.

“Our thoughtfulness in what we were trying to do, and how we’re trying to do it, was better tonight,” Spearfish head coach James Hill said in comparing this contest to the one last week in which the Spartans downed the Scoopers 7-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.