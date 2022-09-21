Spearfish boys defeat Sturgis Brown 4-1

STURGIS — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 4-1 at Woodle Field, Tuesday, to extend its unbeaten string to five games.
“Our thoughtfulness in what we were trying to do, and how we’re trying to do it, was better tonight,” Spearfish head coach James Hill said in comparing this contest to the one last week in which the Spartans downed the Scoopers 7-1.
The Spartans claimed a 1-0 lead on Kaleb Ranek’s goal with 30 ½ minutes left in the first half. A Kellan Scott goal nine minutes later extended the margin to 2-0, which lasted until the break.
Talan Kullbom scored from 40 yards out barely one minute into the second half as Sturgis Brown sliced the margin to 2-1. Goals by Dagoberto Rodriguez and Tayte Schatz gave the Spartans their final 4-1 win.
“We had probably five or six good opportunities to score and didn’t,” Hill said. He added the team took advantage of those chances during last week’s contest.
Spearfish went down the sides of the field much better than in some past games, according to Hill. He said the team’s consistency is also improving.
The Spartans bring a record of six wins, three losses, and one tie into Saturday’s home game against Rapid City Central. Spearfish’s last five games have featured four wins and one tie.
“It’s always a tough game with the Rapid City schools,” Hill said. “Like Sturgis (Brown), they try to kick over the top and just outrun you to the goal.”
Hill said Spearfish must make sure Central is not able to service the ball.
Spartans’ defender Reagan Niesent played much better during this game against the Scoopers but could not finish shots.
“I thought we came out a little slow at the start, but we picked it up and kept it through the rest of the game,” Niesent said.
Niesent said the season has gone well for the Spartans. He added highlights include playing together and keeping consistent.
“I’d have to say probably our defense,” Niesent said when asked what on-field aspects are the strongest. The Spartans have allowed a total of four goals during the last five games.
Niesent said staying focused from the beginning, and keeping the intensity throughout a game, will help the squad gain the desired consistency.
“It shouldn’t be that hard,” Niesent said of how it would be to come out with intensity against Central. “We’ve been doing well the last few games, and I hope we can keep it up for Saturday.”
Sturgis Brown head coach Ty Louder saw his team’s record fall to five wins, six losses and one tie.
“We played a lot more aggressive,” Louder said in comparing this week’s Spearfish game to last week’s. He added the Scoopers are fighting through injuries, but Caleb Allen was able to return to the lineup.
Louder said Sturgis Brown used a new formation in this game. He added two mistakes resulted in two Spearfish goals.
“I’m not disappointed, though, because I think we improved and played better,” Louder said. He added the Scooper players excel at adapting.
The Scoopers will visit St. Thomas More this Thursday. Louder said the Cavaliers are a fast squad that plays similarly to Spearfish.
“We’re just going to have to be faster, play a little more aggressive,” Louder said. “We can’t let mistakes put us in holes early because it lets other teams play better when we let them.”
Scoopers’ midfielder Dash Schuster said the team did well overall, definitely on defense. He added the squad can tweak a few things in the midfield, connect on better passes, and be more aggressive up top.
“The biggest keys would be just learning,” Schuster said. He added the team can also take more shots on goal.
Schuster described this season as a learning one. “Everybody’s kind of young. We don’t have a lot of older players,” he said.
He describes his role as showing good leadership to the younger players and making sure they are learning.
Schuster said the Scoopers did not take a lot of shots in the last game against St. Thomas More (a 6-0 loss on Sept. 6). He sees shooting as the biggest key to this upcoming game.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Wednesday and the winner will be announced in Thursday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.