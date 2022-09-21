Spearfish boys defeat Sturgis Brown 4-1

Carsen Wolter (Sturgis Brown boys’ soccer): Last week, Wolter, the sophomore forward, recorded four goals and an assist, with a hat trick against Belle Fourche.

Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish XC): VanDeest had a fifth place finish at the Clyde Cotton XC meet in Huron this past Saturday. She ran a season best time of 18:44 and helped her team earn second place honors overall. The Spartans were the first Class AA team behind SF Christian.

Tyan Buus (Sturgis Brown football): Buus had 11 catches for 135 yards and four touchdowns against Huron.

Belle Fourche Competitive Cheer: Belle Fourche finished first at the Douglas Invitational, and won a competition for the first time. Team members had two practices to learn new material and make it stick.

Dylon Doren: (Spearfish football) On offense Doren had two receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns. On defense he had nine tackles on the night.

Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche volleyball): Crago, a senior libero and team captain, was instrumental in helping the Broncs win both of their matches last week. Chloe served 45/46 for 97.8%, had eight aces, and 27 digs.

Vote

View Results