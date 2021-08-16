Spearfish boys defeat Pierre

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ soccer team snapped a halftime tie Saturday afternoon and defeated Pierre 5-3 at the Black Hills Energy sports complex in Spearfish.
“We played with more thought process,” Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill said of a second half that started in a 2-2 tie. “They were a little tired, so they had to think a little more, and they did.”
Yohannes Peterson converted a penalty kick opportunity as Spearfish took a 1-0 lead with 35 minutes 16 seconds left in the opening half. Pierre forged a 1-1 tie on Rylan Derry’s goal midway through the 40-minute period.
Ayden Verhulst scored on a tipin with 15:55 remaining in the half to give Spearfish a 2-1 advantage.
A Cole Peterson goal off a penalty kick four minutes before halftime vaulted the visiting Governors into the 2-2 tie.
The Spartans moved ahead 3-2 on Nicholas Wise’s goal with 26:27 to go. Peterson added a goal three minutes later to extend Spearfish’s advantage to 4-2.
Derry connected on a penalty kick as Pierre trailed only 4-3 with 23:20 to go. Spearfish’s Ashton Covell added a penalty kick goal with 15:35 left for the final margin.
Spearfish began its season Friday by dropping a 2-1 decision to Aberdeen Central. The Eagles scored both goals in the game’s first four minutes; Hill said the Spartans dominated the rest of the game except for the final score.
“We didn’t play good, we didn’t play great, but we played well,” Hill said in describing a weekend in which Spearfish forged a 1-1 record.
Spearfish will visit Mitchell on Friday and Huron on Saturday. Hill was asked what he sees as the biggest keys.
“Moving the ball around really well,” he said. “If we move the ball like we know how and can, we’ll be fine.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.