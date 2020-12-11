Spearfish boys come up short against Yankton

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ basketball team fell 76-60 to Yankton as its season tipped off Friday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
“The biggest compliment I can give to our team is that we played like we practice,” Spartans’ head coach Erik Skoglund said. “When that happens, good things are going to happen; we do things right.”
Yankton built a 40-28 halftime lead as Matthew Mors netted 29 points. The senior will play for the University of Wisconsin after he graduates.
Peyton Millis connected three times from 3-point range to offset a Yankton field goal and bring Spearfish within 42-37 in the third period.
Mors’ three-point play kept the Bucks ahead 48-39. Bridger Niehaus (layup) and Trey Wood (3-point field goal) allowed Spearfish to slice the margin to 48-44.
A 7-0 run opened a 55-44 advantage for Yankton. Spearfish tallied the next seven points; Millis’ three free throws brought the home team within 55-51 at the break.
Millis netted two free throws with 5 ½ minutes left as the Spartans stayed within four points, at 59-55.
The Bucks scored the next seven points en route to a 66-55 advantage. Spearfish got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Millis notched 19 points to pace three Spartans in double figures. Teysean Eaglestaff collected 15 points, and Wood finished with 10 points.
Mors’ efforts ended with a game-high 48 points.
Spearfish brings a 0-1 record into its scheduled home game with Brandon Valley set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
