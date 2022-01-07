Spearfish boys’ basketball rolls past Hill City, 85-60

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans boys’ basketball team took control of the game in the second half and easily defeated Hill City 85--60, Thursday night, in Spearfish.
“These guys come to work every day. These guys have put in so much time, effort, and energy in multiple sports for Spartan athletics,” said Erik Skoglund, the Spartans head coach. “When we are getting stops and able to get out and transition and run, we put up 27 points in the third and 22 in the fourth against what I thought was a real nice, hard working Hill City team. That’s the things we can do.”
Skoglund added, “We shot 50% from behind the arc (3-point line). That’s what we feel we can do. You’re not going to sustain that for a whole season, especially against the teams we’re gonna play, but that’s the kind of aggressiveness we want out of our Spartan basketball team.”
A free throw by Rylan Palmer, a field goal by Seth Hansen, back-to-back field goals by Antonio Serrano, and a field goal by Brayden Delahoyde staked Spearfish to an early 9-2 lead.
A 3-pointer by Serrano, and a 3-pointer by Ryan Heinert, and a field goal and free throw by Hamilton extended the Spearfish lead to 18-8.
Carter Lyon scored, and Palmer hit back-to-back field goals to give Spearfish a 24-13 lead after one quarter of play.
Hill City battled back and regained the lead 30-28, with a little over three minutes left in the first half.
Field goals by Heinert, Serrano, Delahoyde, and Trey Wood gave the Spartans a 36-34 lead at the half.
A field goal by Serrano, two free throws and a field goal by Hamilton, and a field goal by Wood kept the Spartans on top 44-37.
Spearfish then began to take control of the game and went on a 2-2 run to lead 56-42.
The Spartans led 63-47 after three quarters.
They outscored Hill City 22-13 in the fourth quarter to win easily, 85-60.
Seth Hamilton, a sophomore guard for the Spartans said ball movement and defense helped the team come away with a win.
“I think the biggest thing was ball movement and keeping up on the defensive end was huge for us at the end of the game,” Hamilton said.
Spartan forward Antonio Serrano, a junior, said the team got off to a good start.
“We had a lot of energy in this game. We started out strong and just kept going,” Serrano said.
Spearfish, 3-4, travels to Brandon Valley Jan. 14.
Individual scoring for both teams follows.
Spearfish (85): Rylan Palmer 5, Seth Hamilton 18, Antonio Serrano 18, Carter Lyon 2, Nick Jack Ammerman 2, Trey Wood 15, Ryan Heinert 16, Ty Sieber 3, and Brayden Delahoyde 4.
Hill City (50): Devin Buehler 5, Taylor Tallon 8, Alex Stoeckmann 8, CJ Stoeckmann 2, Willy Walther 27, and Kobe Main 9.
