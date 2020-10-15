Spearfish Boy Scouts hike Crazy Horse

SPEARFISH — On Sept. 26, the Spearfish Boy Scout Troop 17 hiked to the top of Crazy Horse Memorial during the annual Autumn Volksmarch, at Custer State Park.
The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is a 10K (6.2-mile) organized hike to the top of the world’s largest mountain carving in South Dakota’s southern Black Hills.
Each year, the memorial hosts spring and fall events. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring Volksmarch was cancelled.
For the fall event, the Black Hills Volkssport Association worked with the Memorial Team to develop spacing recommendations and safety protocols for the hikers.
The Scouts enjoyed the hike and visiting the memorial.
