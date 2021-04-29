Spearfish Bike Skills Park, Trails to open

SPEARFISH — Work on the new Spearfish Bicycle Skills Park and Beginner Trails is progressing toward a to-be-determined May 2021 opening date.
The sites’ objective is to provide chances in Spearfish for riders of all ages, backgrounds, and skill sets to improve their bike skills. They will be open to all riders.
Spearfish Bicycle Skills park representative Kevin Jasper said his group is working with Black Hills Trails. They are building and maintaining the park and trails, located on city-owned and leased property. Both Spearfish groups are nonprofit.
Jasper said short skills courses in the park link together. He added the beginner loops boast a total distance of around two miles.
The skills park will be a city park, according to Jasper. “It will have the standard city park hours, and there are no fees,” he said.
Rules for the park are in development. Jasper said a lot of those are up to the city, as the site is on city property.
This park was first proposed in 2019.
“We wanted to add value to the community and fill in a void in the mountain biking in our area,” Jasper said.
Jasper added this beginner trails and skills park seek to help beginning riders gain experience in town before riding on forest trails.
Future plans call for a more advanced skills park and other features to aid more advanced riders, according to Jasper.
Individuals seeking more information on the park may contact the city. Staff will contact Jasper and his staff if needed.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.