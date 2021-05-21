Spearfish Bike Skills Park grand opening set for today

SPEARFISH — The grand opening for the Spearfish Bike Skills Park is set for 5:30 p.m. today.
“A partnership between the Spearfish Bike Skills Park group, Black Hills Trails, and the city of Spearfish has resulted in a great opportunity to introduce basic mountain biking technical skills to beginner mountain bikers of all ages in a reduced risk environment,” Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Superintendent Rex McDonald said, inviting everyone to the grand opening.
The Spearfish Bike Skills Park, located in the Winterville area west of Spearfish Canyon Road/U.S. Highway 14A and south of Rose Hill Cemetery, was built and maintained by volunteer efforts and help from City staff.
Features include: a balance board, a T.H.A.D. roll over (found at many fence crossings on mountain bike trails), a couple of rock gardens, and several banked turns. Users of the skills park are reminded to always wear helmets and ride within their own comfort levels.
Located across the creek and north of Winterville Drive is the Lil’ Ripper course: a series of single-track dirt trails that will allow mountain bikers of all ages to experience riding their bikes or using Strider/balance bikes on dirt, featuring four different areas to enter the course.
To access the Lil’ Ripper course from the Spearfish Bike Skills Park, head south on the Rec Path towards Winterville Drive. Follow Winterville Drive over the bridge and drop back onto the Rec Path, heading north. The four areas to enter the Lil’ Ripper course are along the Rec Path and marked with old timbers once used by the Homestake Mining Company more than 100 years ago.
Located just south of the Winterville Drive parking lot is the Beginner Loops course.
This course features a one-mile loop of dirt single track, designed to give beginning mountain bike riders the opportunity to ride on a single-track dirt trail on very level terrain without much vertical climbing and easy-to-navigate turns.
To access the Beginner Loops course from the Spearfish Bike Skills Park, follow the rec path south to the Winterville Drive parking lot. Head south on the rec path, and the Beginner Loops trailhead will be immediately on the left.
Pass through the open gate to access the Beginner Loops course. The Beginner Loops course is closed seasonally from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1 to allow for walk-in hunting on the property.
The Spearfish Bike Skills Park parking lot is located just south of the hydroelectric plant on South Canyon Street, between the Spearfish City Campground and Winterville Drive.
People will be able to drive to the parking lot beginning Friday morning.
To get to the parking lot from Spearfish, starting Friday, go south on Highway 14A from Colorado Boulevard (heading into Spearfish Canyon). Turn right on Winterville Drive. Turn right on South Canyon Street and proceed through the half-open gate (there is no campground access taking this route; South Canyon street is closed seasonally from May 1 to Oct. 1 with no through traffic to the Spearfish City Campground). The Spearfish Bike Skills Park parking lot is on the right-hand side of South Canyon Street, just before reaching the hydroelectric plant.
To continue the celebration, all are invited to a bike-in movie, which begins at 8 p.m. in the Spearfish City Campground, near the ice rink area.
