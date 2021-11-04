SPEARFISH — Spearfish Mountain Bike Club members learn necessary skills and have opportunities to grow in the sport.
Roughly 30 middle school and high school youth comprise the club. Members come from Belle Fourche, Rapid City, and Sturgis as well as Spearfish.
The club offers a non-competitive side, with members aiming to go out every week or two throughout the year. Those wishing to race against others received that opportunity this year.
High-school club members recently competed in a Colorado High School Cycling League event. Three races in Steamboat, Eagle and Granby comprised the series; riders meeting points requirements qualified for the championship event in Durango.
The Colorado league boasts roughly 85 teams and 1,600 riders.
Eight Spearfish members competed at that title event in Durango, Colo. Cayel Holmgren placed eighth among ninth-grade boys, followed by Edan Coin (27th place), Tanner Johnson (56th), Matthew Currier (66th), John Hansen (90th), and Jacob Ellingson (139th).
Spearfish’s Alayna Tippmann earned 35th place in the ninth-grade girls’ division, with Roman Slack finishing 129th among sophomore boys. The Spearfish team placed 12th out of 41 squads at Durango and was the lone South Dakota club represented. Two teams represented Wyoming, with one coming from New Mexico and the rest from Colorado.
Club coach Alex Johnson said this competitive offering was a recent addition. The Black Hills area and neighboring states do not have offerings for cross-country mountain bike racing.
“We try to be this hub for the kids in this area to be able to go and race,” Johnsen said.
The Spearfish club started about four years ago. Johnsen and others saw a need to teach necessary skills to youth and foster their growth.
“We didn’t see that previously, so we decided we were the guys to do it,” said Johnsen, who currently serves as the club’s head coach. “Getting kids on bikes has kind of grown into this competitive side of us now for the high school kids.”
Johnson described access to equipment, and having transportation to go to riding trails, as the necessary skills. He said the club has bikes for members to borrow if needed, and a van is available to take members on rides.
An estimated 80% of youth own mountain bikes, according to Johnsen. He said club members will ride fatbikes in the winter, and that is more cost-prohibitive.
“We have a lot of fatbikes for those kids to borrow. They are rented every time,” Johnsen said.
Skills include gaining basic knowledge of what is needed on a ride, how to get out of certain mechanical situations, and a willingness to keep trying.
“Getting them out was the biggest hurdle,” Johnsen said. “Now we’re allowed to get them on the bike, we’re teaching them how to ride effectively, ride safely, be courteous on the trails, be stewards of the trails.”
Johnsen said club members periodically maintain trails.
No hard-and-fast rules are in place for students to join and remain in the club, according to Johnsen.
“It’s just really middle school, high school,” Johnsen said. “If they don’t have equipment, we will help them out with that.”
Johnsen said the board of directors and he will examine what was done well and what needs improving.
“We definitely want to compete again. That’s our only competitive outlet right now for the kids is making those long drives,” Johnsen said.
Email Johnsen at ajohnsen@spearfish.k12.sd.us for more information about the club.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.