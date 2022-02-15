Spearfish, Belle Fourche girls wrestle at Harrisburg Tournament

HARRISBURG — Spearfish and Belle Fourche girls’ wrestling teams competed at the Harrisburg Tournament on Saturday.
Spearfish collected 104 points to finish fourth in the team standings. Belle Fourche placed 14th at 29 points.
Maraia Kruske (106 pounds) and Taylor Graveman-Fierbach (126) won their respective weight classes for Spearfish.
Kruske forged a 4-0 record and pinned Pierre’s Sydney Uhrig in 2 minutes 10 seconds of the championship match.
Graveman-Fierbach also won all four of her matches. She ended the title match by defeating Bon Homme-Scotland’s Peyton Hellmann 7-2.
Spearfish’s Shea Irion earned runner-up honors at 113 pounds. She finished 3-1 for the day and was pinned by Bon Homme-Scotland’s Britney Rueb in 3 minutes 3 seconds of the championship match.
Jayden Werlinger forged a 2-2 record for Spearfish and finished fourth at 142 pounds.
Madelynn Schlup (2-2 record at 113 pounds), Sydney Badwound (1-2 at 120), and Ellie Jeffery (0-2 at 120) also represented the Spartans.
Belle Fourche’s Hailey Rodriguez turned in a 2-3 record and earned sixth place in the 113-pound weight class.
Two other Broncs claimed seventh place. They were Kyra Vandenberg (3-2 record at 106 pounds) and Alexa Swaney (3-2 at 132).
