Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Newell rodeo athletes compete at Northwest Region event

BUFFALO — High school rodeo athletes from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Newell, and the surrounding area competed at the Northwest Regional event that ended Sunday in Buffalo.
The first go-round occurred on Saturday, with the second go-round on Sunday.
Athletes receive 10 points for winning an event during a go-round, with nine points for second place, eight for third, and so on down to one point for 10th place.
Event winners and other top-10 results follow.
Only events with area placers are listed.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche), 67 points.
Second go-round
1 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 53 points. Other area: 2 Reece Reder (Fruitdale), 39.
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Lainey Crago (Belle Fourche) 18.324 seconds. Other area: 2 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.583; 3 Kelsi Costello (Newell) 18.659; 5 Taylor Gaer (Newell) 18.951; 6 Lydia Main (Belle Fourche) 18.981; 7 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 19.108.
Second go-round
1 Claire Verhulst (Reva) 18.265 seconds. Area: 3 Lainey Crago (Belle Fourche) 18.392, 5 Reata Hays (Newell) 18.528; 9 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 18.787; 10 Lydia Main (Belle Fourche) 18.796.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 2.79 seconds. Other area: 2 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 2.91; 4 Lainey Crago (Belle Fourche) 3.01; 5 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 3.35; 7 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 3.80; 10 Reata Hays (Newell) 5.95.
Second go-round
1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 2.15 seconds. Other area: 8 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 3.84, 9 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 4.09.
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 6.90 seconds. Other area: 4 Kelsi Costello (Newell) 8.59, 7 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 9.53.
Second go-round
1 Jayess Jones (Howes) 7.25 seconds. Area: 5 Kelsi Costello (Newell) 8.97, 8 Lydia Main (Belle Fourche) 9.94.
GIRLS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Dallie Lawrence (Alzada, Mont.) 73 points. Area: 4 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 70.5, 5 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 69, 6 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 68.
Second go-round
1 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 73 points. Other area: 5 (tie) Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 63, 7 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 62.
POLE BENDING
First go-round
1 Aspen Vining (Buffalo) 21.148 seconds. Area: 3 Reata Hays (Newell) 21.399, 5 (tie) Lainey Crago (Belle Fourche) 22.358, 7 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 22.461.
Second go-round
1 Kennedy McLellan (Dupree) 21.091 seconds. Area: 3 Reata Hays (Newell) 21.324, 5 (tie) Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 22.358, 7 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 22.461.
REINED COW HORSE
Second go-round
1 Dawson Kautzman (Camp Crook) 144 points. Area: 4 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 123.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Second go-round
1 Cade Costello (Newell) 52 points. Other area: 4 TJ Henwood (Belle Fourche) 37.
TEAM ROPING
First go-round
1 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) and Treg Thorstenson (Lantry) 5.91 seconds. Area: 2 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womack (Newcastle, Wyo.) 9.01, 3 Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche) and Jadon Jensen (Belle Fourche) 9.66, 9 Lainey Crago (Belle Fourche) and Kaylor Kudlock (Belle Fourche) 16.20.
Second go-round
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womack (Newcastle, Wyo.) 8.09 seconds. Other area: 6 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) and Trey Fuller (Faith) 17.60, 7 Lainey Crago (Belle Fourche) and Kaylor Kudlock (Belle Fourche) 27.64.
TIE DOWN ROPING
First go-round
1 Dawson Kautzman (Camp Crook) 10.86 seconds. Area: 7 Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche) 16.66.
The Northwest Region rodeo action finishes up this weekend (June 10-12), at Dupree.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.