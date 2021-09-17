STURGIS — The Spearfish Spartans travel to Sturgis tonight to take on the Sturgis Scoopers in high school football action.
The Spartans are coming off a 58-0 loss at Yankton last Friday, and are still looking for their first win of the season.
“Yankton is a great team. They came out and hit us in the mouth and we’ve got to respond. We fought to the end, and we always have fought to the end. That’s what Spartan football does,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans head football coach. “Again we had a couple of lulls in our offense that we’ve got to get over and clean up. Our defense came out and played great.”
Sturgis Brown is coming off a 21-6 loss at Pierre last Friday.
“We had a few guys out tonight, but our boys came out and battled tonight and our big focus was not to keep track if you are winning or losing and always looking at the scoreboard, because maybe it will not come out your way,” said Chris Koletzky, the Scoopers’ head coach, after the game. “We have to focus on winning play by play, and our overall effort and attitude, and this is the type of game, where we came out and battled for four quarters.”
