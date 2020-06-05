SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s annual Athletics Banquet did not occur this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spearfish Spartan Athletic Booster Club posted photos and awards to show support for the athletes. Students came to the school, one by one, to receive their honors.

“We wish all our athletes the very best and to our Class of #2020 you will never be forgotten. Once a SPARTAN ALWAYS a SPARTAN!” the booster club posted on its Facebook page.

Ryan Peldo, Ashtyn Reiners, and Cade Lyon received the white “S” award. This honor goes to seniors who have competed in three sanctioned sports during all four years of high school.

Award winners for the different activities follow.

Black Hills Conference All-Academic: Ryan Peldo, Ciarra Schoon, Ellie Greger, Charles Waugh, Elizabeth Murray, Lyndey Dean, Cade Lyon, Lyric Williams.

Boys’ Golf

Low average: Sam Grout

Most Improved: Rylan Richards

Spartan Spirit: Dane Burghduff

Girls’ Soccer

Most Valuable Player Spartan: Taya Lucas

Spirit Unsung Hero: Taylor Fierbach

Hardest Worker: Lyndey Dean

Most Improved: Maia Pochop

Boys’ Soccer

Most Valuable Player: Bridger Roberdeau

Spartan Spirit: Fernando Laras Lopez

Golden Goal: Yohannes Peterson

Golden Boot: Bridger Roberdeau

Girls’ Tennis

Most Improved: Lauren Strand

Spartan Spirit: Emma Frey

Toughest Competitor: Anna Engen

Best Sportsmanship: Katie Mondloch

Girls’ Cross Country

Most Improved: Cassidy Ewing

Most Valuable: Maddie Donovan

Spartan Leadership: Jadyn Johnson

Boys’ Cross Country

Most Improved: Paul Hourigan

Most Valuable: Keenan Urdiales

Spartan Leadership: Cole Hansen

Competitive Dance

Top Turns: Faith Buer

Star Performer: Katherine Heine

Spartan Leadership: Mattison Mechaley

Academic Excellence: Madison Reece

Volleyball

Most Valuable Player: Ashtyn Reiners

Offensive Player of Year: Karstin DuPont

Defensive Player of Year: Ellie Greger

Unsung Hero: Lily McCarty

Most Improved: Kylee Jo Symonds, Halle Rogers

Football

Most Valuable Player Defense: Evan Hehr

Most Valuable Player Special Teams: Cade Lyon

Move Valuable Player offense: Jacob Johnson

Wrestling

Most Valuable Performer: Evan Hehr

Derek Hall Memorial: Clay Donovan

Most Improved: Elijah Zuniga

State Champion: Max Sailor

Girls’ Basketball

Most Valuable Player: Stella Marcus

Most Improved: Anna Engen

Best Defender: Erin Rotert

Spartan Award: Bella Reid, Ashtyn Reiners, Lyndey Dean

Boys’ Basketball

Mr. Defense: Ryan Peldo

Mr. Offense: Jake Powell

Playmaker: Cade Lyon

Mr. Rebounder: John Marta

Spartan Award: Aidan Woods

Hustle Award: Logan Ammerman

Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Cheer

Most Spirit: Alivia Ruff

Best Jumper: Chloe Drolc

Most Improved: Alira Termes

Most Encouraging/Best Teamwork: Rachel Woods

Best Smile/Facials: Alivia Ruff

Football Cheer

Most Spirit: Lexy McElroy

Best Jumper: Alira Termes

Most Improved: Ashni Marshall

Most Encouraging/Best Teamwork: Ciarra Schoon

Best Smile/Facials: Claire Ringelspaugh

Spartan Spirit Award: Alivia Ruff and Cade Lyon

The Spartan Booster Club presents this award to one senior male and one senior female athlete, manager, statistician, or cheerleader. Recipients have participated in at least one SDHSAA-sanctioned sport, or one recognized by the Spearfish School District, during this school year.

Criteria include exhibition of enthusiasm, hustle, character, citizenship, community involvement, leadership, heart, and pride. They must also be good role models for younger athletes and show the true definition of team spirit.

Maroon/White Awards: Ashtyn Reiners and Jake Powell

One senior male and one senior female athlete, manager, statistician or cheerleader receive this honor each year.

Recipients have participated in at least one SDHSAA-sanctioned sport, or one recognized by the Spearfish School District, during this school year.

Criteria include a positive attitude, enthusiasm, dedication and service.

Jeff Kaitfors Award: Lyndey Dean and Ryan Rafferty

This honors the athletes who simply work hard although the stats may not show their dedication and commitment. They did the “dirty work” and put in the extra effort to get the team motivated.

