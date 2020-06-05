SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s annual Athletics Banquet did not occur this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spearfish Spartan Athletic Booster Club posted photos and awards to show support for the athletes. Students came to the school, one by one, to receive their honors.
“We wish all our athletes the very best and to our Class of #2020 you will never be forgotten. Once a SPARTAN ALWAYS a SPARTAN!” the booster club posted on its Facebook page.
Ryan Peldo, Ashtyn Reiners, and Cade Lyon received the white “S” award. This honor goes to seniors who have competed in three sanctioned sports during all four years of high school.
Award winners for the different activities follow.
Black Hills Conference All-Academic: Ryan Peldo, Ciarra Schoon, Ellie Greger, Charles Waugh, Elizabeth Murray, Lyndey Dean, Cade Lyon, Lyric Williams.
Boys’ Golf
Low average: Sam Grout
Most Improved: Rylan Richards
Spartan Spirit: Dane Burghduff
Girls’ Soccer
Most Valuable Player Spartan: Taya Lucas
Spirit Unsung Hero: Taylor Fierbach
Hardest Worker: Lyndey Dean
Most Improved: Maia Pochop
Boys’ Soccer
Most Valuable Player: Bridger Roberdeau
Spartan Spirit: Fernando Laras Lopez
Golden Goal: Yohannes Peterson
Golden Boot: Bridger Roberdeau
Girls’ Tennis
Most Improved: Lauren Strand
Spartan Spirit: Emma Frey
Toughest Competitor: Anna Engen
Best Sportsmanship: Katie Mondloch
Girls’ Cross Country
Most Improved: Cassidy Ewing
Most Valuable: Maddie Donovan
Spartan Leadership: Jadyn Johnson
Boys’ Cross Country
Most Improved: Paul Hourigan
Most Valuable: Keenan Urdiales
Spartan Leadership: Cole Hansen
Competitive Dance
Top Turns: Faith Buer
Star Performer: Katherine Heine
Spartan Leadership: Mattison Mechaley
Academic Excellence: Madison Reece
Volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Ashtyn Reiners
Offensive Player of Year: Karstin DuPont
Defensive Player of Year: Ellie Greger
Unsung Hero: Lily McCarty
Most Improved: Kylee Jo Symonds, Halle Rogers
Football
Most Valuable Player Defense: Evan Hehr
Most Valuable Player Special Teams: Cade Lyon
Move Valuable Player offense: Jacob Johnson
Wrestling
Most Valuable Performer: Evan Hehr
Derek Hall Memorial: Clay Donovan
Most Improved: Elijah Zuniga
State Champion: Max Sailor
Girls’ Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Stella Marcus
Most Improved: Anna Engen
Best Defender: Erin Rotert
Spartan Award: Bella Reid, Ashtyn Reiners, Lyndey Dean
Boys’ Basketball
Mr. Defense: Ryan Peldo
Mr. Offense: Jake Powell
Playmaker: Cade Lyon
Mr. Rebounder: John Marta
Spartan Award: Aidan Woods
Hustle Award: Logan Ammerman
Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Cheer
Most Spirit: Alivia Ruff
Best Jumper: Chloe Drolc
Most Improved: Alira Termes
Most Encouraging/Best Teamwork: Rachel Woods
Best Smile/Facials: Alivia Ruff
Football Cheer
Most Spirit: Lexy McElroy
Best Jumper: Alira Termes
Most Improved: Ashni Marshall
Most Encouraging/Best Teamwork: Ciarra Schoon
Best Smile/Facials: Claire Ringelspaugh
Spartan Spirit Award: Alivia Ruff and Cade Lyon
The Spartan Booster Club presents this award to one senior male and one senior female athlete, manager, statistician, or cheerleader. Recipients have participated in at least one SDHSAA-sanctioned sport, or one recognized by the Spearfish School District, during this school year.
Criteria include exhibition of enthusiasm, hustle, character, citizenship, community involvement, leadership, heart, and pride. They must also be good role models for younger athletes and show the true definition of team spirit.
Maroon/White Awards: Ashtyn Reiners and Jake Powell
One senior male and one senior female athlete, manager, statistician or cheerleader receive this honor each year.
Recipients have participated in at least one SDHSAA-sanctioned sport, or one recognized by the Spearfish School District, during this school year.
Criteria include a positive attitude, enthusiasm, dedication and service.
Jeff Kaitfors Award: Lyndey Dean and Ryan Rafferty
This honors the athletes who simply work hard although the stats may not show their dedication and commitment. They did the “dirty work” and put in the extra effort to get the team motivated.
