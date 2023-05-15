SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School and Middle school archery teams recently enjoyed success at both the state and national tournaments. The Spearfish team won the team 3-D championship, and they also had individual champions in the state 3-D competition.
A total of 113 kids competed at the state tournament held April 1 in Spearfish.
“We had a great year. We had 43 kids shoot at state, and the state tournament was definitely the highlight of our season. It was our best tournament,” said Dale Singer, the Spearfish archery coach. “We have 70 members on our team, and the team is growing. Our plans are to expand the team into the fourth and fifth grades, so we will have an elementary division.”
Ion Cho, seventh grade, won the boys’ state title, while Lorie Kolb, eighth grade, won the girls state title.
The Spearfish team took 23 athletes to the west nationals, April 28-29, Salt Lake City, Utah, and placed third in Center Shot Bullseye Tournament.
A total of 1,800 kids, from 29 states, and Guam, competed at nationals.
“”We had some kids who shot personal bests at Salt Lake,” Singer said.
Other Spearfish archery members that placed at state and nationals were:
Elise Bloom, a sophomore, placed second in the High School 3-D and Bullseye Division.
Lydia Schultz, eighth grade, placed second in the girls’ Middle School 3-D Division.
Levi Poling, a freshman, placed fifth in 3-D.
Isabel Wendt, a freshman, placed third overall in 3-D and fifth in the Bullseye. Division.
Esten Biegert, eighth grade, placed fourth in 3-D.
Allison Cooper, eighth grade, placed seventh in 3-D.
Sydney Telford, seventh grade, placed ninth in 3-D.
Rebecca Van Osdol, sixth grade, placed 10th in 3-D.
Alyssa Bordewyk, seventh grade, placed seventh in Bullseye.
