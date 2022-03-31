RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Spartans and the Sturgis Brown Scoopers competed Saturday at the Rapid City Developmental track meet, in Sioux Park.
“It actually has been a pretty good day, a little cool and a little wind, but the kids are performing pretty well,” said Aaron Nida, Spearfish head coach. “We just had all of our pole vaulters set personal records (PR), all of the girls in shot also had new PR’s, and the boys threw well, and our runners are doing some nice things, so I am really excited and happy with where we are at and how things are going right now.”
Nida said the Spartans have 134 kids out for track this season and is about 10 or 15 more than they have ever had, so the numbers are good.
Keenan Urdiales, a senior from Spearfish, won the 1600 meter run in a time of four minutes and 25 seconds, and talked about the race.
“It was OK, I was hoping for a four minutes and 16 seconds but I wasn’t feeling very loose, so I slowed down the last lap, and it is only the first meet of the season,” Urdiales said.
Urdiales shared his personal best is four minutes and 17 seconds.
Blake Proefrock talked about the Scoopers and how the first meet was going.
“It is always nice to start the season with the weather cooperating and everyone is out getting their first marks and times and it has went pretty well,” said Proefrock. “We have had some throwers that have placed, and they did well today. Aiden Hedderman winning the pole vault and did a nice job with the hurdles.
Proefrock added, “We had both boys and girls sprinters ran really well, our distance runners did great and overall it went pretty well.”
The Scoopers set several new school records in the javelin throw.
Lexi Long threw 75 feet three inches, last season and today she threw 88 feet, 10 inches.
Konner Berndt also sets the boys school record with a throw of 111 feet five inches, replacing last year’s Jarrod Duran’s best throw of 108 feet, seven inches.
Aidan Hedderman, a sophomore from Sturgis talked about the pole vault competition and tying his personal best record and his goals for the rest of the season.
“The team is doing well and I got 11 feet three inches and won the pole vault today, Janvrin from Spearfish also came really close to making it also, and Tyan (Buus) also did good. My goal for this season is to vault over 12 feet and hope to place at the state meet,” said Hedderman.
Those boy athletes winning their event include: Ridge Inhofer (400-meter run), Keenan Urdiales (800 and 1,600-meter run), AJ Covell, Yohannes Peterson, John Jeffery, Keenan Urdiales, (Spearfish 4x800-meter relay), Brayden Delahoyde (high jump), and Aidan Hedderman (pole vault).
Delahoyde, talked about his six-foot two inch jump that won the high jump competition.
“The height I cleared was to tie my personal record. At the beginning of the year I had set some goals that I think are achievable and with coach (Aaron) Nida and coach (Eric) Skoglund giving me the guidance that I need to achieve them,” said Delahoyde. “I am very excited for our team’s successes this year.”
The Lady Spartan athletes took home first place honors include: Payton VanDeest (1,600-meter run), Anna Hoffman (300-meter hurdles), Sofie Guthmiller, Dillan Richards, Stella Marcus, Vaida Pettersen (4x100-meter relay), Madie Donovan, Kori Keil, Josie Tobin, Peyton VanDeest (4x800-meter relay), Lexi Long (shot put), and Stella Marcus (long jump).
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown will be back in action Saturday at the Douglas Early Bird meet, in Box Elder.
