Spearfish Adult Volleyball League registration ends Nov. 26

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Adult Volleyball League is getting ready to start the winter session.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Spearfish Rec Center or Black Hills Pure Water.
This registration is for the winter Co-ed A and B divisions, and also the women’s division.
Registration forms are due back by Nov. 26.
The first Sunday of coed league will be Dec. 5. The first Wednesday of play for women’s league will be Wed., Dec. 1.
Cost is $40 per person, with a minimum of four players per team.
Games will be played at Spearfish High School.
Each team will have two matches per night.
For more information or rosters contact Sarah Dittman at (605) 641-1249, or e-mail her at bhpure@rushmore.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.