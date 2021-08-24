Spearfish Adult Volleyball League registration closes Sept. 3

SPEARFISH — It’s time to get your teams to play league volleyball.
Spearfish Adult Volleyball League is getting ready to start the fall session!
Registration forms can be picked up at the Spearfish Rec Center, Black Hills Pure Water, or email bhpure@rushmore.com to request a form.
This registration is for the fall Coed A and B divisions and Women’s League.
All registration forms are due back by Sept. 3. Coed games will be played Sunday nights and Women’s league will be Wednesday nights, all at Spearfish High School.
The first Sunday of Coed games will be Sept. 12.
The first Wednesday of Women’s league games will be Sept. 15.
Cost is $40 per person.
A minimum four players per team is required.
Each team will have two volleyball matches per night.
For more information contact Sarah Dittman (605) 641-1249 or e-mail at bhpure@rushmore.com
