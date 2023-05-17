Pioneer Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — The Spearfish High School boys’ tennis team is in 10th place after Day 1 of the Class A tate tennis tournament Monday in Sioux Falls.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
The tournament ends Tuesday.
See Thursday’s Black Hills Pioneer for final day results
The results follow.
SINGLES
Flight 1
Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) defeated Cason Hellwig (Aberdeen Roncolli) 6-1 and 7-5
Noah Greni (RC Christian) defeated Isburg (Spearfish) 6-1 and 6-1
Flight 2
Gregory Grabow (Milbank) defeated Nicholas Wise (Spearfish) 6-7 and 6-3
Consolation Finals: Dhruv Goyal (STM) defeated Nick Wise (Spearfish) 10-0
Flight 3
Andrew Levine (STM) defeated Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0
Consolation Semi-Finals: Grant Freeling (Vermillion) defeated Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 10-0
Flight 4
Keller Herman (Pierre) defeated Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-2, 2-6, 10-7
Consolation Finals: Chase Steuerwald (Madison) defeated Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 10-3
Flight 5
Tanner Hallquist (Milbank) defeated Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 4-6, 7-6, 10-7
Flight 6
Noah Welch (Lennox) defeated Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-2 and 6-1
Consolation Semi-Finals: Daniel Shelstad (Milbank) defeated Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 10-6
DOUBLES
Flight 1
Rudy Isburg/Wise (Spearfish) defeated J. Schulte/W. Snaza (Milbank) 7-2, 2-6, 10-5
J. Plank/C. Plank (Lennox) defeated Rudy Isburg/Wise (Spearfish) 6-0 and 6-0
Flight 2
Reverts/C. Steuerwald (Madison) defeated Crandall/O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-1 and 6-1
Flight 3
Leo Isburg/Botterweg (Spearfish) BYE
G. Geiken/N. Welch (Lennox) defeated Leo Isburg/Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-2 and 6-2
TEAM STANDINGS
1 RC Christian 360
2 Lennox 337.5
3 SF Christian 316
4 Huron 254
5 Madison 178.5
6 Aberdeen Roncalli 130
7 St. Thomas More 112.5
8 Milbank 109.5
9 Pierre T.F. Riggs 92
10 Spearfish 73
11 Vermillion 62
