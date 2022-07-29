Speafish H.S. first days of practice for fall sports announced

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School Spartan parents/guardians and athletes,the fall sports sports season is starting soon.
Below are important dates and information for parents/guardians and athletes
Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m. will be a fall sports parent/guardian and athlete meeting at the Spearfish High School Main gym.
Parents and athletes will meet with coaches after the large group presentation. Sports physicals need to be completed prior to the first practice.
If your athlete does not have a completed physical, your child will not be allowed to practice until a physical is completed. Monument Health is offering free sports physicals at the 10th Street location and physical forms are available at the clinic.
The full sports participation packet can be found on the Spearfish School District webpage under the high school page, activities tab
Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. will be a proactive meeting at Spearfish High School.
The Proactive Coaching Program works with coaches, athletes, and parents to create a team culture focusing on team leadership, developing confident, tough-minded, fearless competitors, and training leaders to excel on and off the playing field.
We encourage all parents to attend the session with Coach Rob Miller from Proactive Coaching to learn more about how to support your child in his/her team culture and become a confident leader.
First Days of Practices
Dance: Aug. 1 (Coach Jeffery jjeffery@spearfish.k12.sd.us)
Cheer: Aug. 1 (Coach Thompson, haleynt00@gmail.com)
Girls Tennis: Aug. 1 (Coach Mondloch, smondloch@gmail.com)
Boys Soccer: Aug. 1 (Coach Hill, jdhillsoccer@hotmail.com)
Girls Soccer: Aug. 1 (Coach Griffith, spartansoccer605@gmail.com)
Boys Golf: Aug. 8 (Coach Ligtenberg, eligtenb@spearfish.k12.sd.us)
Football: Aug. 8 (Coach Wademan, dwademand@spearfish.k12.sd.us)
Cross Country: Aug. 11 (Coach VanDeest, andy.vandeest@yahoo.com)
Volleyball: Aug. 11 (Coach Budmayr, sbudmayr@spearfish.k12.sd.us)
