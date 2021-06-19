SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ and boys’ track and field team has a record number of athletes out for the 2021 spring season.
They had a total of 140 athletes come out for track, which made it difficult at times to evaluate athletes and give them more individual coaching.
Coaches had to be creative when it came to evaluating the athletes.
“With our workouts we timed some stuff to kind of see where our speed was, and we evaluated the kids in practice to find where their strengths would be to have the most success, and that went pretty well for us this year,” said Aaron Nida, the Spearfish Spartans head track and field coach. “It helped us to evaluate kids and move them to places where they can do well.”
The high team numbers, and track meet cancellations also made it hard to give the athletes the coaching they needed.
“It was difficult. We did some timing things in practice, and I have some good coaches that have been with me for a while, and they were able to evaluate their kids,” Nida said. “We broke down the big groups into smaller groups, and we were able to get those numbers down for each coach so we get a little closer to an individual coaching by doing it that way. It’s difficult when you have that many kids, but you’ve got to find a way to do it.”
The Spearfish girls’ track team enjoyed success at the Class AA state meet in Sturgis.
Tessa Lucas, Callie Wince, Josie Tobin, and Hanna Bjorkman placed fourth in 4x800-meter relay; Halle Rogers placed fourth in high jump; Grace Karp, Stella Marcus, Dillan Richards, and Vaida Pettersen placed seventh in the 4x100-meter relay; Dillan Richards, Vaida Pettersen, Doren, and Tobin placed fourth in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay; Anna Hoffman, Doren, Lucas and Bjorkman placed fourth in the 4x400 meter relay, and Marcus placed third in the long jump.
“I was really happy with their performance at state. In our relays we did what I thought we could in the 4x100-meters, 4x400-meters and the 4x800-meters. We were happy with how the girls’ performed overall,” Nida said.
Nida said he had hoped some events could have had better results, but things didn’t always go the way the team wanted.
“There’s always something we wish would’ve been a little different, but overall I think the girls’ team performed well, and I was happy with what they were able to do,” he said.
The boys’ also enjoyed success at this year’s Class AA state meet.
John Jeffery, Yohannes Peterson, Bridger Roberdeau, and Keenan Urdiales placed third in the 4x800-meter relay; Urdiales placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run; Jaden Guthmiller, placed fourth in the 100-meter dash; Urdiales placed second in the 1,600-meter run; Bridger Roberdeau placed sixth in the 400-meter dash; Urdiales placed second in the 800-meter run, Guthmiller placed third in the 200-meter dash; and William Williams, Peyton Millis, Ben Wise, and Roberdeau placed 5th in the 400-meter run.
This off season Nida is encouraging athletes to participate in multiple sports.
“I’m a huge believer in multi-sport athletes and being active in each season, so I am hoping they play soccer, or football, or in cross country in the fall. In the winter I hope they will play basketball or wrestling.,” said Nida.”They can also be active playing indoor soccer in the winter months, to get ready for track season when it comes.”
Nida said there will be other activities available for those athletes who don’t want to play multiple sports.
“If they are not playing multiple sports then we have a weight room program and some off-season conditioning stuff that we hope they will do so they are starting from a better point training wise,” Nida said.
