Spartans tennis team defeats Cavaliers 7-2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School boys’ tennis team defeated the St. Thomas More Cavaliers 7-2 Thursday afternoon at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Spearfish High School tennis courts, but due to high winds, the tennis match was moved indoors at the Young Center.
“Overall it was a solid performance. Of course, moving indoors there’s kind of a little bit of a hiccup with timing stuff, “said Cain Kolar, the Spearfish head tennis coach.
Kolar said the team continues to improve as the season goes along.
“I think they are still progressing. They get better each week, and we focused alot on some of our team weaknesses. To this point those weaknesses got stronger, so that’s good to see,” said Kolar. “A lot of little habits we’re trying to get rid of, but I think I’m starting to see progress with that, so overall it’s been good.”
Results follow.
Singles
Flight 1: Ryan Cota (Spearfish) lost to Dhruv Goyal (STM) 10-5
Flight 2: Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) defeated Michael Levine (STM) 10-0
Flight 3: Bridger Meyer (Spearfish) defeated Andrew Levine (STM) 10-1
Flight 4: Lucas Rodgers (Spearfish) defeated Shourya Goyal (STM) 10-4
Flight 5: Leo Isburg (Spearfish) lost to Braeden Strain (STM) 10-6
Flight 6: Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) defeated Carter Stamper (STM) 10-3
Doubles
Flight 1: Bridger Meyer/Lucas Rodgers (Spearfish) defeated Dhruv Goyal/Michael Levine (STM) 10-4
Flight 2: Rudy Isburg/Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) defeated Andrew Levine/Shourya Goyal (STM) 10-9 (10-3)
Flight 3: Ryan Cota/Leo Isburg (Spearfish) defeated Braeden Strain/Carter Stamper (STM) 10-6.
