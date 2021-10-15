SPEARFISH — Spearfish's football team dropped a 45-12 decision to Tea Area, Friday night, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
"We can't come out flat. We have to be ready to go against a team like that, and in the first half, we weren't," Spartans' head coach Dalton Wademan said.
Tea Area (8-0) scored on all six of its first-half possessions, held Spearfish to one first down, and built a 39-0 lead.
Linebacker Carter Lyon recovered a fumble to give Spearfish a first down at the Titans' 29-yard line in the third quarter. The Spartans faced a fourth and 1 at the 20, and a Tea Area penalty gave Spearfish a first down at the 10.
Peyton Millis caught a 17-yard pass to set up a fourth and goal for Spearfish. He snared a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Guthmiller. An unsuccessful conversion try kept the score at 39-6.
Tea Area responded with Chase Van Tol's 1-yard touchdown run. Guthmiller blocked the conversion attempt as the score remained 45-6.
The Spartans ended the scoring with 41 seconds left, when Guthmiller found Brayden Delahoyde for a 67-yard touchdown play.
"We struggled this week; we didn't get to practice for two days," Wademan said in referencing the winter storm that came into the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Zoom practice sessions were held instead.
"Snow was a big factor for us. Not ever an excuse in Spartan Football, but not hitting anybody for two days maybe played a small factor in that," Wademan said.
Wademan exhorted his players at halftime to come out with pride in the second half. He said they did very well in that regard.
"A lot went in today to get this field ready so that our seniors could play here for the last time," Wademan said. About 30 area residents helped to clear the snow from the stadium turf. "We took pride in finishing the game right for them."
Spartan Pierce Miller was ejected from the game after being whistled for targeting.
Spearfish (3-5) will visit Belle Fourche in its regular-season finale next Thursday, Oct. 21.
