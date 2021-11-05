Spartans’ soccer team had high hopes for 2021 season

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans’ boys’ soccer team saw its dreams and aspirations of a state championship dashed with a 2-1 loss to Rapid City Central, in a shootout, in an opening round of the Class AA playoffs, Oct. 5, in Spearfish.
Going into the 2021 fall season, Spearfish had high expectations.
“We knew if we could play well, do all the right things at the right time, we could put ourselves in a championship situation. It just didn’t work out that way,” Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill said.
The Spartans started the season 2-1-1 (two wins, one loss and one tie) but knew they had to get better.
“We just knew we needed to play well and have consistent performances, and we had that for the most part,” said Hill. “There were just times we didn’t call the right things in the regular season, finished with a 9-3-1 record, and placing sixth.”
Injuries played a part in the Spartans not being able to get in a flow this season.
“Injuries hurt us a little bit. We had three kids that were out,” said Hill. “One had a fractured vertebrae (Ayden Verhulst ) from last winter. Brody Janvrin, he got kicked in the knee in our third game. It bruised the knee and ended up tearing some cartilage on the end of his femur. Christian McCarty had twisted his ankle real bad at the very beginning of practices, and it just never healed up.”
The Spartans hosted number 11 seed Rapid City Central in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. Hill said the Cobblers’ goalie played the game of his life.
‘Their keeper from Rapid City Central had the game of his life. He had five, if you watch film, world-class saves. There was two of them that he was diving ahead of time. We hadn’t even kicked the ball, and he was already diving in the air. He was probably anticipating, and he made the right call. He blocked one that Yohannes Peterson shot with 2:17 left in the second overtime. He doesn’t make that save, we go on to win,” Hill said.
The game came down to a shootout, and again the Cobblers goal stood tall.
“He made the one that he needed to. He just needed to make one, because they went first and all he had to do was make one. He did that on our third kicker, and we lost by one goal,” Hill said.
Hill added, “It’s sad it had to end that way, but sometimes in soccer it’s not the best team that wins.”
After the game, Hill addressed his team.
“I said how you deal with this as a person, the adversity in life, will make more of you as a person than anything else. Because this will be a very minor adversity that has happened to you. You may go out and lose a job, or this happens, or that happens,” said Hill. “There are so many things that can happen in your life that you have some real adversity with, and how you deal with this will set you up for how you deal with other things moving forward in life.”
Hill praised his seniors: Tyler Borchgrevink, Ashton Covell, Gabe Feeser, Kjellen Bogard, Bridger Meyer, Lucas Rodgers, Logan Larsen, Jensen Damberg, Robert Erskin, and Peterson.
“We really did have a great group of seniors. They are great leaders, they worked hard, they did all the things you asked of them. It’s just unfortunate that we had that lost to Central,” Hill said.
Offseason plans include players playing winter sports, and weightlifting.
“Weightlifting is the biggest thing is the one thing I wish parents and kids would understand. You getting stronger helps you be a better athlete. Period. It doesn’t matter if it’s soccer, or another sport. Once you get stronger you become quicker, and when you become quicker you become a little faster, and all that is so helpful. It can help you from getting injured too,” Hill said.
Hill said there is one soccer camp next summer he wants to take his team to.
“I will be doing some camps in the summer. I would like to go to Southwest Missouri State’s camp. It’s a June camp, a team camp, and take the team down there and participate for five days. It’s something we are looking to try to do,” Hill said.
