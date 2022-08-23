Spartans soccer rolls past Kernels 7-0

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ soccer team easily defeated Mitchell 7-0, Saturday afternoon in Spearfish.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 8:50 am
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ soccer team easily defeated Mitchell 7-0, Saturday afternoon in Spearfish.
Kellan Scott scored five goals and Tate Schatz and Coy Hamilton each scored a goal for Spearfish.
“Our defense was better, that’s probably why we got so many opportunities to score. Our defense, they might of been on our side of the field a dozen times, maybe, in the whole game. It was well done by our defense,” said Jim Hill, the Spartans head coach.
Spearfish dominated the headers in the middle of the field.
“It helps a lot. Anytime you can win the 50-50 balls, that usually gauges who wins. If you can win most slided balls, or 50-50 balls, you are going to win the game,” Hill said.
Hill praised Scott for his five goals.
“He did the same thing he has been doing all year, he just gives us a presence in there, and if you give him a foot to shoot he’ll shoot,” said Hill.
Spearfish (3-1) travels to O’Gorman Friday, and then they travel to Yankton Saturday.
