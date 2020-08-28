Spartans soccer defeats Huron 4-2

SPEARFISH —
Spearfish’s boys soccer team scored two goals in the first half, and two goals in the second half, to defeat Huron, 4-2. Friday afternoon, in Spearfish.
“The first half we lit’em up. We played like we want to play in any game. We had a great first half, “said Jim Hill, the Spartans head coach. “The second half, we became minimalist. We wanted to do the bare minimum to win.”
Spearfish got two goals from Brock Bacon, to lead 2-0 at the half.
Bridger Roberdeau and Ben Wise each scored a goal in the second half as the Spartans went on to win 4-2.
Spearfish improves to 6-0, and hosts Mitchell Saturday, in Spearfish, for a noon start.
