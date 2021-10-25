Spartans, Scoopers, Irrigators finish XC seasons at state

SPEARFISH — Cross country athletes from Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, and Newell ended their seasons at the state meet held Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Spearfish collected 200 points and placed sixth in the Class AA girls’ division. Sturgis Brown finished eighth at 249 points.
The Class AA boys’ division found Sturgis Brown placing sixth at 150 points. Spearfish, with 357 points, finished 14th.
Newell ended 13th in the Class B girls’ division. The Irrigators finished with 137 points.
Recaps from the Class AA and B divisions follow. All races spanned 5,000 meters.
Class AA
Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales earned runner-up honors in the boys’ division. His clocking was 15 minutes 53.76 seconds.
Casey Nauta finished 78th for the Spearfish boys in 18 minutes 2.92 seconds. Paul Hourigan (80th place in 18:03.16), Clay Donovan (97th in 18:35.72), William Williams (100th in 18:37.51), Braden Leuders (107th in 18:46.94), and Max Ensor (127th in 19:37.86) also represented the Spartans.
The girls’ division for Spearfish featured Peyton VanDeest and her sixth-place time of 18 minutes 28.03 seconds. Fellow Spartan Kori Keil earned 21st place in 19:57.39.
Madie Donovan’s time of 20 minutes 30.22 seconds enabled her to finish 38th in the girls’ division for Spearfish. Teammates Josie Tobin (66th place in 21:21.86), Halle Fjelland (69th in 21:26.83), Maria Eisenbraun (95th in 22:01.06), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (99th in 22:09.31) followed.
“Things went really, really well,” Spearfish head coach Andy VanDeest said. He added a goal was for the girls’ team to improve on its eighth-place finish in 2020, with sixth placing marking a huge accomplishment.
Peyton VanDeest set the tone earlier this season, according to coach VanDeest. He added Keil ran an amazing race.
“I think if Keenan (Urdiales) ran well today, he had a shot at the top three,” VanDeest said. “The other boys, I believe, four of the seven had PRs (personal records) today.”
The Sturgis Brown boys’ team received a 13th-place finish from Deron Graf in 16 minutes 41.73 seconds. Teammate Ty Petrocco placed 31st in 17:16.89.
Morgan Papenfuss (32nd place in 17 minutes 17.60 seconds), Beck Bruch (34th in 17:18.19), Ray Henderson (40th in 17:20.91), Owen Koontz (112th in 18:54.21), and Connor Lurz (115th in 19:02.85) also competed for the Scooper boys’ team.
Sturgis Brown’s girls’ squad was paced by Lucy Hamer, who finished 23rd in 20 minutes 0.26 seconds. Keelin Dinkins (39th place in 20:30.90), Iris Zylstra (50th in 20:42.75), Paige Willnerd (59th in 21:03.65), Emilie Reedy (78th in 21:41.12), Gracie Sauer (85th in 21:48.55), and Josie Reedy (120th in 23:21.31) also represented the Scoopers.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the girls’ team title at 52 points. An O’Gorman runner, Alea Hardie, claimed top individual honors in 17 minutes 31.28 seconds.
The boys’ team title went to Rapid City Stevens at 77 points. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum finished first in 15 minutes 48.64 seconds.
Class B
Newell’s Garrett Winkler earned sixth place in 17 minutes 18.61 seconds. That is the highest-ever finish for an Irrigator boys’ runner at state.
Rachel Erk was the first Irrigator girl to reach the finish line. A time of 21 minutes 15.08 seconds was good for 28th place.
Newell also received finishes of 51st place from Bethany Mahaffy (21 minutes 58.29 seconds), 106th place from Stacy Mahaffy (24:16.84), 109th place from Natalie Yates (25:17.96), and 114th place from Sarah Kirby (27:33.52).
“He had an attack plan to go out there, and he fulfilled that plan to a T,” Newell head coach Kyle Sanderson said of Winkler. Sanderson added Winkler’s time was a personal record.
Sanderson said he was really pleased with how the girls’ team ran. He added Erk ran an incredible race in topping her season’s best time by 30 seconds.
Bethany Mahaffy topped her season best by 1 minute, according to Sanderson. He added Stacy Mahaffy, Yates, and Kirby ran really tough races.
Kimball-White Lake edged Potter County 26 points to 29 for the girls’ team title. Northwestern eighth-grader Ella Boekelheide claimed the individual title in 19 minutes 39.44 seconds.
Miller won the boys’ team title at 25 points. Bison’s Lane Krautschun emerged as the individual champion in 16 minutes 35.82 seconds.
