Spartans roll past Kernels 7-0

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys' soccer team easily defeated Mitchell 7-0, Saturday in Mitchell.
Kellan Scott scored five goals and Tate Schatz and Coy Hamilton each scored a goal for Spearfish.
"Our defense was better, that's probably why we got so many opportunities to score, our defense them, they might of been on our side of the field a dozen times, maybe, in the whole game. It was well done by our defense," said Jim Hills, the Spartans head coach.
See game summary, phots, and more coaches comments in Monday's Black Hills Pioneer.
