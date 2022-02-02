SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans overcame a sluggish first half to defeat the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers 62-36, Tuesday night in Spearfish.
It was Senior Night, and Spartan senior Trey Wood finished the night with nine points.
“It feels great to get the win on Senior Night. Its something I was always looking forward to. I couldn’t believe (Senior Night) was coming already, but I’m glad it ended on a good note,” Wood said.
Senior Peyton Millis has been injured (ankle/leg) and unable to play, but he did get the start and he controlled the opening tip where he dribbled it to the sideline at mid-court, where he placed the ball out of bounds, so he could be substituted out of the game.
“It was fun to play with the guys I’ve been playing with my whole life, so it was just a good opportunity to get out there,” said Millis. “I couldn’t play, and it sucks, but it was still fun.”
Spearfish’s Wood opened the game with a 3-pointer, and Lead-Deadwood’s Rocke Rainey answered with a 3-pointer followed by a field goal by Beau Wichterman to give the Golddiggers the lead, 5-3.
Lead-Deadwood would go the final three minutes of the quarter without scoring, while Spearfish got field goals from Brayden Delahoyde, Antonio Serrano, Carter Lyon, and a 3-pointer by Rylan Palmer to give the Spartans a 12-5 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Spearfish outscored Lead-Deadwood 20-8 in the second quarter, to lead 32-13 at the half.
Spearfish led 46-25 after three quarters and won by the final score 62-36.
“There were a lot of teenage emotions for tonight in the Spartan gym. It was Senior night and we saw Peyton Millis get to be announced in the starting lineup. I am proud of every single Spartan that suits up, but we are missing a big hole in our lineup with Mr. Peyton Millis not able to play,” said Erik Skoglund, the Spartans head coach. “He’s been here in spirit and heart, every day, either supporting our team or in rehab, not giving up hope until the Spartan season is complete.”
Skoglund added, “Lead-Deadwood had a nice game plan, and until we can shoot a higher percentage from the field, we will always be stuck in close games.”
Travis Rogers, the Golddiggers head coach, said his team continues to struggle scoring.
“It’s the same thing. We are shooting a low percentage. I felt like our execution was good, and the kids worked hard again. We need to work on rebounding and shooting and just fundamental basketball,” Rogers said.
Serrano and Ryan Heinert led Spearfish in scoring with 11 points each.
Other scorers for the Spartans were Wood nine points, Rylan Palmer seven points, Seth Hamilton six points, Carter Lyon five points, Nick Hammann, Jack Ammerman, and Dawson Wood with three points each.
The Golddiggers were led in scoring by Rocke Rainey with 15 points. Other Lead-Deadwood scorers were Beau Wichterman nine points, Crew Rainey eight points, and Tyler Williams two points.
Spearfish (5-7) travels to Red Cloud Saturday.
Lead-Deadwood (1-14) hosts Philip Thursday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.