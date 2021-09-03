SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School football team will be looking for their first win of the season when they host Huron tonight, in Spearfish.
The Spartans are coming off a 28-7 loss at Mitchell last Friday.
Spearfish only trailed 7-0 at the half.
“Our kids came out ready to play and played well. We were locked in. The leaders knew how we traveled, that it was a business trip. They were locked in and ready to go,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans second-year head coach. “We had guys step up. Jaden Guthmiller was our quarterback with Seth Hamilton being out and injured. Brady Hartwig came in a played a little bit, and we’ll keep sharing that role with those two at quarterback, and continue to get them comfortable.”
Wademan praised his defense.
“Our defense came and played lights out. Defense kept us in that game. Our defense came and was confident in what they were doing, and they flew around and they had confidence coming downhill. Our offense struggled here and there. There were good things on offense, we just didn’t have enough to get over the hump,” Wademan said.
Spearfish battles Huron tonight in the Spartans home opener, and Wademan expects a battle.
“On defense they are a hard-nosed team. They’ll come down and hit us in the mouth. They have a group of guys that will be around the ball all the time. On offense they will come at us with their option, and they will take as hot throwing when they see a chance possible,” said Wademan. “We’ve got to play assignment sound football. We can’t follow the football. We have to be assignment sound and do what we do.”
Wademan said the Spartans offensive strategy is simple.
“We want to come out and score points. Absolutely no way around it. We have to score points, get the ball in our play makers hands, but we’ve got to score points
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
