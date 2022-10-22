SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans had a successful Senior Night defeating the Sturgis Brown Scoopers 28-27, in overtime, Thursday night in Spearfish.
Both teams knew that a win in this rivalry game would determine their seed in the Class AA playoffs next week.
“It was a fun game, up and down, and everything you want; two teams that are continuing to build,” said Dalton Wademan, Spearfish’s head coach. “Sturgis is a great coached team and they continue to show that week in and week out. The game came down to a couple plays, and we came out on the lucky end this time”
Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head coach, talked about his team’s performance
“We have to eliminate the penalties, not necessarily mental errors, but personal fouls, late hits, holding, and those are big penalties, and we say them in the first and second quarters,” said Koletzky. “I am proud of our guys coming back and running the football, staying focused when you are down 15 points. We talked about getting a little bit by bit and we have to run the ball on these guys.”
The first quarter ended with neither team scoring, but both teams were close.
The Scoopers had three first downs and were on the 10-yard line when Hunter Walters intercepted a pass to stop the Sturgis Brown drive.
Bridger Niehaus caught a 39-yard pass to set up a field goal attempt by Seth Hamilton that hit the left upright and careened back onto the field, leaving the score 0-0 after 12 minutes of play.
With nine minutes left in the second quarter, the Spartans faked a punt, and Hamilton threw a pass to Brayden Delahoyde giving Spearfish a first down.
Later in the drive, Niehaus would score from one yard out. Hamilton kicked the PAT (Point After Touchdown) to give Spearfish the lead 7-0.
On third and long for the Scoopers, with five minutes left in the half, Delahoyde intercepted a pass, which led to a 15-yard touchdown run by Niehaus. Hamilton added the PAT to push the Spartan lead to 14-0.
Sturgis Brown finally got a break when Jake Vliem intercepted a pass with just over one minute left in the half.
On the next play, Gunner Rohloff ran it in for the score. The PAT attempt was blocked, and Spearfish held on to a 14-6 lead.
With 23 seconds left in the half, Caden Langenfeld caught a long pass for a touchdown from Hamilton. Hamilton added the PAT, and Spearfish led 21-6 at the half.
The second half saw the Scoopers finally get their running game going.
Gunner Rohloff broke loose on a 61-yard run, and then he scored from five-yards out.
With the PAT, Sturgis Brown cut the Spearfish lead to 21-13.
Rohloff would score again left in the with three minutes left in the game. Owen Cass connected with Vliem for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21.
Sturgis Brown’s Sully Jost attempted a field goal with 20 seconds left in the game, but it was blocked by Spearfish’s Dylan Doren to send the game into overtime.
In the overtime period, Spearfish scored first on a pass from Hamilton to Brayden Delahoyde. The PAT, was good and Spearfish led 28-21.
Sturgis Brown answered with a touchdown pass from Cass to Dschaak. The Scoopers went for the two point conversion to win the game, but the pass was intercepted by Brady Hartwig, giving Spearfish the win 28-27.
Wademan talked about Hamilton. “He does a great job and he continues to get better, continues to mature and shows that composer, the willingness to be coached, and it is fun to watch him grow each week.”
Hamilton had 10 carries for 39 yards and was 13 of 25 passing for 186 yards for Spearfish.
“It is always going to be a great game between Spearfish and Sturgis, it is competitive, we all know each other, and there is that competitive nature, and it is fun, and it is always a close game,” said Hamilton. “We have some great players, Bridger Niehaus probably had his best game of the season. I have to give credit to Sturgis, they are a good football team and headed in the right directions.”
Koletzky was proud of the offensive effort. “I was proud of our offense coming back and our defense shut them down in the second half, and didn’t give them any points until the overtime, and they we give it up on one play. So this one really hurts, but when you make that many mistakes and you have to come back, you have no one to blame except yourself, coaches first, we have to get better, coach them up better and be more disciplined,” said Koletzky.
The Spartans (4-4) are seeded number six in the playoffs and will travel on Thursday to Aberdeen to face Aberdeen Central (5-4) in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
The Scoopers (4-5) will face the number one seeded Pierre Governors (9-0) .
SCORING:
1st quarter: none
2nd quarter:
8:36 left — Bridger Niehaus, one yard run, point after good, 7-0 Spearfish
4:16 — Bridger Niehaus, 15 yard run, point after good, 14-0 Spearfish
1:14 — Gunner Rohloff, two yard run, missed extra point, 14-6, Spearfish
:23 — Seth Hamilton to Caden Langenfeld, 44 yards pass, 21-6, Spearfish
3rd Quarter
10:29 — Gunner Rohloff, eight yard run, point after good, 21-13, Spearfish
3:05 — Gunner Rohloff, six yard run, two point conversion to Jake Vliem, 21-21
4th quarter: none
Overtime: 10-yard pass, Seth Hamilton to Brayden Delahoyde, point after good, 28-21
Overtime: Owen Cass pass to Gavin Ligtenberg, two-point conversion failed, 28-27 Spearfish
Sturgis Scoopers
TOTAL OFFENSE: 384 yards
RUSH: 35 carries for 251 yards
Gunner Rohloff 24 carries for 155 yards and three TDs; Owen Udager, eight carries for 68 yards.
PASS: Owen Cass — 13 of 20 for 165 yards and four interceptions
RECEIVING: Tyan Buus -eight catches for 97 yards
Gavin Ligtenberg — two catches for 12 yards
PENALTIES: eight for 80 yards
TURNOVERS: four interceptions
Spearfish Spartans
TOTAL OFFENSE: 270 yards
RUSHING: Seth Hamilton, 10 carries for 39 yards; Bridger Niehaus, 11 carries for 22 yards.
PASS: Seth Hamilton — 13 of 25 passes for 186 yards
RECEIVING: Brayden Delahoyde four catches for 45 yards; Caden Landenfeld, four catches for 99 years
PENALTIES: three for 30 yards
TURNOVERS: one interception
