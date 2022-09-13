Spartans get first win

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans’ football team got its first win of the season defeating the Douglas Patriots 36-8, Friday night, in Spearfish.
“It was great to see these guys come out and compete, and then be successful. We did the small things we always talk about, and it paid off tonight,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans’ head coach.
Defense was the name of the game early as neither team was able to generate any offense, and the first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.
There would be no score until midway through the second quarter when Spearfish’s Seth Hamilton threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Doren. The Spartans added the two-point conversion to lead 8-0.
That would be the score at halftime.
Spearfish got the first score in the third quarter.
Hamilton connected with Delahoyde on a 67-yard scoring play. Hamilton added the extra point to make the score 15-0 in favor of the home team.
Douglas finally got on the scoreboard with 2:11 left in the third quarter when Anthony Moser scored from one-yard out. Tucker Paris added the two-point conversion to cut the Spearfish lead to 15-8.
Spearfish would come right back with a four-play, 67-yard drive with Hamilton connecting with Doren on a 48-yard scoring play. The PAT was good, and the Spartans extended their lead to 22-8 after three frames.
In the fourth quarter, Spearfish’s Kolter Robbins would recover a Douglas fumble at the Patriots’ 39-yard-line.
Spearfish would go on a seven play, 61-yard drive, finishing with a four-yard run by Hamilton. Hamilton added the PAT, and Spearfish led 29-8.
Spearfish would add one more score, on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Hamilton to Delahoyde. After the extra point, the Spartans led 36-8, and that would be the final score.
Hamilton was 13 of 24 passing for 296 yards, and two touchdowns
Delahoyde had three catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Brady Hartwig had 13 carries for 60 yards rushing, and Hamilton had 15 carries for 57 yards, for Spearfish.
Wademan said his team came out ready to play after half-time.
“We came out ready to go in the second half. We always talk about we’ve got to finish, so we did that tonight,” said Wademan. “That was a heck of a win.
“We’re excited to get one up in the win column, but we’ve still got a long ways to go, and we are excited. But these kids played great, they bought in, they do it for the guys next to them, and it is awesome to see them have success,” Wademan said.
Spearfish (1-2) travels to Brookings (2-1) Friday in a Class 11AA matchup.
