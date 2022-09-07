Spartans football shut out by Bucks 38-0

Spearfish running back Carter Lyon loks for a running lane during Friday nights football games against the Yankton Bucks, in Spearfish. The Spartans were shut out by the Bucks 38-0. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans could not generate any offense and lost to the Yankton Bucks 38-0, Friday night, in Spearfish.
“Our offense did have glimpses of being a good thing. Our “O” line stepped up, and I think they did a good job for the most part, of course there were a couple of breakdowns, but for the most part they did a good job protecting,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans head football coach. “We’ve just got to continue hammering the little things. There are things that are not happening that need to happen in order for us to be successful, and we’ll get there.”
Wademan said the Yankton offense likes to play physical.
“They’re just hard nosed downhill, and they’ll hit you, hit you, hit you, and then they will break one,” Wademan said.
Wademan said the defense made some mistakes against Yankton.
“We need to work on some little things on defense too. They hit a couple on the backside 40 yard passes down the field and they go score, and we can’t allow that to happen,” said Wademan. “We’ll get it coach up, we’ll get it fixed. These guys are here to battle, and they’ll stick together as a brotherhood and we saw that tonight. They stuck together, and we’re going to get it fixed next week.”
The first only score in the first quarter came with 1:15 left in the quarter when Rugby Ryken hit Cody Oswald on a three-yard touchdown pass. Trevor Paulson added the extra point and the Bucks led 7-0 after the first 12 minutes of play.
A couple of minutes into the second quarter, Yankton’s Paulsen hit a 23-yard field goal to put Yankton on top 10-0.
After a Spartan punt, Yankton went on a 14 play, 85-yard drive that saw Gavin Swanson score from one-yard out. Paulson added the PAT to give the Bucks a 17-0 lead.
After a Spearfish three and out, Yankton would score with 27 seconds left in the half.
Ryken took it in from one-yard out. Paulson added the PAT and the Bucks led 24-0 at the intermission.
Yankton would score on its first possession of the second half on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ryken to Swanson, and with the PAT, the Bucks led 31-0.
After a Spearfish three and out, Yank went on an eight play, 77-yard drive that ended with Ryken connecting with Matthew Sheldon on a 19-yard scoring play. Paulson added the PAT to push the Bucks lead to 38-0, and that is how the game ended.
Wademan said the Spartans would try and correct the small things in preparation for this week’s game.
“We need to work on little things. We’ve just got to fly around. Get to football. We can’t jog everywhere. Little things like that is what’s going to make our offense and defense get up and go,” Wademan said.
Spearfish hosts Douglas Friday night at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
“Douglas wants to pack it in and they want to run the football. We’ll watch more film on them to get a good feel about them,” Wademan said.
