Spartans football shut out by Bucks 38-0

Spearfish running back Carter Lyon loks for a running lane during Friday nights football games against the Yankton Bucks, in Spearfish. The Spartans were shut out by the Bucks 38-0. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans could not generate any offense and lost to the Yankton Bucks 38-0, Friday night, in Spearfish.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.