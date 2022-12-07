SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School football team overcame adversity and finished with a 4-6 record.
Spearfish finished second in the Black Hills Conference Rushmore Division with a 3-1 record, a game behind division champs St. Thomas More, who finished 4-0.
The Spartans had Brayden Delahoyde, Seth Hamilton, Caden Langenfeld, Bridger Niehaus, Brady Hartwig, and Dawson Wood make the All-Black Hills Conference team, while Hunter Walters and Carter Lyon received Honorable Mention All-Conference Honors.
Spartans Head Coach Dalton Wademan said the team was looking to improve from their 4-6 record in 2021.
“I was excited about the fall. We had a good offseason. Our offseason this summer wasn’t as good as it has been in the past, but we still had a lot of participation in it.
Coming into Week 1, we were excited, and St. Thomas More hit us in the face. But we knew that we could rebound, and come out and play, and we were excited to come out to play with this these seniors,” Wademan added.
Wademan said he was proud of his senior leadership this season.
The Spartan seniors were: Walters, Bridger Niehaus, Lyon, Antonio Serrano, Hartwig, Ian Roth, Isaiah Lahoe, Carson Brandenberg, Jacob Brewer, Michael Gonzalez, Max Stahn, and Aiden Haught.
“We had 12 great seniors that led their program ever since last season was done, and moving forward,” said Wademan. “Our seniors did a great job of leading this team, and we were excited and we thought we had some momentum going into Week 1.”
Spearfish had to overcome some problems during the season, where some players had the “me” instead of “we” mentality.
“We definitely has some adversity this season, but our guys came together. It took a couple of weeks, but by mid-season we came together stronger as a team. You could see that in our play, you could see that when they walked the hallways, and at practice,” said Wademan. “That bond, when guys started putting the team first, it was a hey lets do this thing. It was exciting to see.
“Again, I want to commend the 12 seniors for getting us back on track, and doing the right things to lead us in the right direction, and they did a phenomenal job, all 12 of them,” Wademan said.
Wademan said the season started rough with a pair of losses to St. Thomas More (21-0) and Yankton (38-0). Then finally the kids came together and then Douglas came in, and that is when things started taking off, against Douglas,” said Wademan. “We went to Brookings and lost 33-20. That’s a game where I have to do a better job of helping us travel help us be prepared. All four trips across the state we’ve got to be prepared to play better football like we know how. That’s one of my goals this offseason to get us there.”
Spearfish then defeated Belle Fourche 40-12.
“We had a little adversity there, but then guys started to come together, and it was fun seeing it go full swing from there,” Wademan said.
Next up was the homecoming game against Mitchell, where some of the players had to sit out the first half because of their actions in Belle Fourche the week before.
“Then we played Mitchell at home for homecoming. Our crowd was absolutely awesome. Our town has rallied behind us. It feels phenomenal,” said Wademan.
Spearfish won 26-21, and Wademan said, “It was good to see it finally come together.”
Even though Spearfish has had four wins the past two seasons, Wademan said there has been improvements made.
“This year’s four wins are completely different than last year’s four wins. When I say that, this year we were able to beat a good Mitchell team at our house for homecoming, which was huge for us,” said Wademan. “The adversity and the schedule we played were a lot better than it was last year. So those four wins this season are completely different wins for us than last year, and I do believe we took a step in the right direction this year, and in each of the last three years we’ve been together.”
Wademan said after the season he gave the players a month off before beginning preparations for the 2023 season.
“Here in December we will pick things back up. Number one, we encourage multi-sport athletes. We want guys to go out for fall, winter, and spring sports. But if they choose not to, then they are in a offseason lifting group with us, and they will go four times a week, and they will be busting their tail in there,” said Wademan.
Wademan stressed the importance of players working out in the offseason.
“We’ve got to continue to grind it out in the weight room. That’s what’s going to give us the ability to compete with East River teams,” said Wademan. “The weight room is huge for us this off season. I say it all the time, our football games are won in the nine months leading up to the season, and not the three months we are playing.”
“We have Cecily Barnaud, our mental health counselor here the school, who has done a phenomenal job with our kids mentally, and we are going to continue that, and continue letting her have sessions with them to where they do grow mentally, and have that mental aspect, mental toughness, how we can better prepare ourselves mentally, just like we do in the weight room for nine months. We need to do that mentally as well,” Wademan said.
