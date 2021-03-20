Spartans football hold 8th-grade signing commitment day

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School football program held a signing commitment for over 25 eighth-graders Tuesday, in the high school’s main gym.
“We decided to have an eighth-grade commitment day to get these guys excited to be a part of the high school football team,” said Dalton Wademan, who begins his second season as the Spartans head football coach this fall. “It was a great deal for us. We got 25-plus eighth-graders to sign.”
Wademan clarified what he meant by 25-plus.
“The reason I say 25-plus is because we were missing a couple, so there still is a couple of guys that would love join and still be a part of it, so I can’t put a specific number to it,” Wademan said. “These kids were excited to come, and excited to see what the expectations are for Spartan football, and what they had to look forward to going forward.”
Wademan said each kid came in and signed the Spartan intent commitment form.
“It has the expectations of what we expect as a program starting this summer, and they signed it. They got a copy, I got a copy, and we will both hold true to this agreement,” Wademan said.
The football commitment intent letter the players signed states:
I ___________________, am Spartan Committed to join the Spearfish Spartan football family. I am committed to the following expectations of Spartan Football:
— Spartan football Camp in the summer
— Spartan Power (weight lifting) in the summer
— Demonstrate the Spartan Core Values: honor commitment, courage, and loyalty
— Hold the Shield of excellence: Respect, responsibility, attitude, effort, selflessness, and family
— Strive to make my teammates around me better
— Learn and practice the skills that are gained through Spartan Football to become a Leader for life
— Be a Spartan Teammate: one who will do whatever it takes to make the team better
— Be accountable to my teammates
Wademan said the most important thing about the commitment signing was getting those players to be a part of the Spartan family, “and we are excited for that.”
What happenens if they decide not to play football?
“If players change their mind and don’t want to play football after signing the commitment intent letter, that’s okay, there would be no hard feelings, or anything like that, we’ll be happy with whatever decision they make, and support them any way we could,” he said.
Wademan said he encourages players to play whatever sport they can to keep in shape.
“First and foremost, we want every kid playing every sport they can. It was basketball or wrestling in the winter, it’s track in the spring, and it’s baseball in the summer. We are all about multi-athlete sports here,” said Wademan. “But if they choose not to (play other sports), we want them in there lifting. We do have an off-season lifting group that comes in at 6 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and they have been working hard.”
Wademan added, “I told the players we have to win in the off-season if we want to win in-season.”
The Spartans plan to attend football camps this summer, though dates are still being worked out.
“We have some tentative dates of camps out there. We will have our own team camp, and we are planning to go to Black Hills State’s football camp,” said Wademan. “We are planning on playing 7-on-7 with a couple of schools around here on a couple of Wednesday nights, and then just hit the weight room.”
Wademan is a firm believer that the weight room is a big key if the Spartans want to have success on the field.
“As a program we believe in the weight room, and we believe that will help level the playing field a little bit. If we get in the weight room and compete there, then it will carry over to the field,” Wademan said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.