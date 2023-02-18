Spartans fall to Patriots 75-68, in OT

Spearfish’s Bridger Niehaus, center, grabs a rebound despite the efforts of Douglas opponent Anthony Jindra during Thursday night’s game in Sparfish. Spearfish lost 75-68 to Douglas, in overtime. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
SPEARFISH — Spearfish was outscored 10-3 in overtime Thursday night and fell 75-68 to Douglas in a varsity boys’ basketball game played at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We had open looks there, and they just didn’t go down for us,” Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz said of an overtime session that started in a 65-65 tie. “We gave up offensive rebounds, and that was kind of the end of it.”
Spearfish raced to a 23-13 lead as the first period ended. The Spartans led 31-24 at halftime and led by as many as 14 points (40-26) in the third frame before Douglas cut the margin to 52-42 with eight minutes left.
The Spartans trailed 62-60 in the fourth quarter before Seth Hamilton’s 3-point field goal and two Antonio Serrano free throws put Spearfish ahead 65-62 with 17.3 seconds left in regulation.
Douglas’ Jesse Hand drained a 3-point field goal with 3.5 seconds left to pull the Patriots into a 65-65 tie and force the four-minute extra session.
A Dylon Doren basket in overtime brought Spearfish into a 67-67 tie. Douglas scored seven of the next eight points for the 75-68 win.
Carter Lyon, Smith Funke, Tayte Schatz, Jack Ammerman, Bridger Niehaus, and Serrano were honored during Senior Night festivities before tipoff.
Serrano netted 28 points for Spearfish; his efforts included five 3-point field goals. Doren and Hamilton each scored 11 points, and Lyon finished with 10 points.
Hand scored 23 points, including five 3-point field goals, to pace four Douglas players in double figures. Jason Fisher (17 points), Landon Cast (13), and Andrew Divis (12) followed as the Patriots moved to 6-12.
“We were shooting the ball lights out from the 3-pointer,” Serrano said of Spearfish’s success during the first 2 ½ quarters when it opened its 14-point lead. “We didn’t really get into the post much when they (Douglas) got into their zone, but we started to adjust.”
Serrano said Douglas got back into the game because Spearfish was not able to rebound.
“I feel like Senior Night just made us more focused,” Serrano said. “The first quarter, we really came out strong.”
Serrano agreed that Senior Night is really special to his classmates and him. “Being out there with my mom, and having everybody support me, was really cool,” Serrano said.
Spearfish scoring: Antonio Serrano 28, Dylon Doren 11, Seth Hamilton 11, Carter Lyon 10, Smith Funke 5, Bridger Niehaus 3. Totals 25 field goals, six of 12 from the free throw line, 68 points.
Douglas scoring: Jesse Hand 23, Jason Fisher 17, Landon Cast 12, Andrew Divis 12, Jacob Blaisure 3, Anthony Jindra 3, Isaiah Brewer 3, Tucker Paris 2. Totals 28 field goals, seven of nine from the free throw line, 75 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 43 (25-58), Douglas 39 (28-71)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 12 (Serrano 5, Carter 2, Hamilton 2, Funke 1, Doren 1, Niehaus 1), Douglas 12 (Hand 5, Cast 3, Divis 2, Blaisure 1, Brewer 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 33 (Hamilton 9), Douglas 45 (Fisher 14)
Turnovers: Spearfish 8, Douglas 9
Total fouls: Spearfish 13, Douglas 14
Fouled out: Spearfish, Doren
Spearfish takes a 5-11 record into its home game against Rapid City Stevens on Monday, Feb. 20. This is a rescheduled game from Dec. 22, 2022.
“We’re expecting to have to box out; that’s going to be a big key,” Serrano said.
He added Spearfish also needs to limit turnovers and execute its offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.